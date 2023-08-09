The 11th Annual Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk will be Sept. 9 on the Saint Mary of-the-Woods College campus.
Registration is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with the fun run/walk beginning at 10. The entry fee is $15. This event raises money to support the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute. The Providence Food Pantry has had a 67% increase in families needing food over the past year, according to a release.
A registration form can be downloaded at fb.me/hungerbustrunwalk, or by emailing jrichey75@gmail.com.
Registration forms can also be picked up at the West Terre Haute Library, Macksville Coffee Shop and Kirby Foods. If your registration is received before Aug. 21 you will receive a free T-shirt at the event.
Participants are also asked to bring a box of saltine crackers to the event to be donated to the pantry. The run/walk is approximately 2 miles and is stroller and wheelchair friendly.
