Annual dinner recognizes Vigo County sheriff's personnel

Recognition of deputies and others who gave extraordinary service to the public in 2020 and 2021 was given Wednesday at the second annual Vigo County Sheriff Deputies’ Recognition and Commendation Dinner, sponsored by First Financial Bank.
Sheriff John Plasse provided the welcome and introduction; Deputy Elias Donker gave the invocation. JT Jeffries, voice of Terre Haute Rex served as master of ceremonies at the event at Idle Creek Banquet Center.
Those recognized include:
• Retirees: Lt. Michael Anderson, Detective Paul Hartzler, Jail Officers Joanne Baker and Jim Lewzader
• Norman L. Lowery Award: Deputy Joe Kenworthy. This award is presented by the sheriff in recognition of FFB CEO and Chairman Norman L. Lowery for his long-time support of law enforcement and emergency medical responders.
• 2020 and 2021 Sheriff’s Valor Awards: Lt. Brent Hall; Sgt. Drew Stangle, deputies Elias Donker, Dayton Huebner, David Ewing, Jon Silver, Derek Dehart; ISP Sgt. Matt Ames; West Terre Haute Chief Bill Bark and West Terre Haute Sgt. Ryan Martin.
• 2020 and 2021 Life Saving Awards: Lt. Brent Hall; Sgt. Khris Morris; Deputies Jeff Bell, Jon Silver, Matt Barts, Donald Lark and Charlie Cummins.
• 2020 and 2021 Sheriffs Commendation Awards: Sergeants Ryan Hartleroad, Mike Ellsworth, Drew Stangle, and Khris Morris; Deputies Cogan McClain, Bernie McGee, Robert Decker, Zach Belfi, Chris Hawkins and John Davis.
Years of Service awards went to:
25 years: Lt. John Moats
20 years: Capt. Charley Funk; Detective Sgt. Jim Palmer; Deputy Jeff Bell; Correctional Officer Joanne Baker.
15 years: Detective Larry Hopper
10 years: Detective Sgt. Jason Fischer; Sgt. Drew Stangle; Detective Kevin Murphy; Deputies Matt Barts and Tedi Funk; Correctional Officers Chad Taylor and John Burns.
Five years: Detectives Chase St. John and Josh Cary; Correctional Officers Stephanie Edwardson, Jim Lewzader and John Childs.
Serving on the awards and recognition committee are Sgt. John Newman, chairman, and deputies John Davis, David Ewing, Bernie McGee, Khris Morris, Detective Ron Steiner, Lt. Casey Lee, Sgt. Tom Little.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.