The Noon Optimist Club has announced the Terre Haute Super Walmart on South U.S. 41 will again sponsor the club’s effort to raise more than $50,000 to clothe almost 1,000 needy children in the Terre Haute area.
The 85th annual Clothe-A-Child Auction will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the V.F.W. at 12th and Mulberry Streets.
All proceeds for the Clothe-A-Child drive go to buying new clothes for the children.
Local businesses have donated hundreds of items for the auction. Some of the items include:
• 1997 Gold Lincoln Town Car from Mace Ford
• 2001 Silver Pontiac Grand Am from Terre Haute Chevy
• 2001 Brown Ford Mustang Convertible from Terre Haute Kia
• 2003 Black Saturn LS from Vigo Dodge
• Microwave from Ace Washer
• DeWalt drill from Lowe’s
• Klein Tradesmen tolls and lighting a garage with LED lighting fixtures from Springfield Electric – Valley Electric
• Lady’s 14K Tin Cup Strand Length 16 with 12 Cultured White Pearls from Ross Elliott Jewelers
• 4-Person float from Zink Distributing
• Interior Detailing, Exterior Detailing and Combo for both from Z-Tech
• Weber Grill from Party Cask Liquors
• Dress Up Wardrobe from Glidden Furniture
• Year’s worth of pizza from Pizza Hut
• Two dinners from Alimentari – Bar Bosco
• Travel certificate from Turner Coaches
“Super Walmart will again make a substantial donation in money, time and effort to this year’s campaign,” said Clothe-A-Child drive chairman Chuck Ferguson. “Without the cooperation of the Super Wal-Mart management and employees, we would be hard pressed to take care of all the children that are signed up to receive new clothing.”
Noon Optimist Club members are working with teachers in the Vigo County to determine which children, in Grades K-5, are eligible to receive clothing. The children, depending on their needs, will receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, pants, socks and underwear. The children will meet on Dec. 14 at the south side Wal-Mart to be sized and outfitted.
Those interested in learning more about the auction can call Nick Telezyn at 812-239-6777.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the effort can make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail them to Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
