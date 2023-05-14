The Wabash Valley Audubon Society and Terre Haute Parks & Recreation are sponsoring the 5th Annual Terre Haute Bird Festival.
The event is set from 1 to 5 p.m. May 20 in Dobbs Memorial Park, located at 5170 E. Poplar St., Terre Haute.
Live bird presentations will be provided by Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. There will be whooping crane and crow presentations, educational tables and expert birders will lead hikes through Dobbs Park.
Children and adults can learn about a crane's migration by playing a yard game showing the journey from Wisconsin to Florida. There will be bird-related merchandise, baked goods and food truck goodies for sale.
This family-friendly event will also offer free kids’ crafts and take place rain or shine.
For more information, call the Dobbs Park Nature Center at 812-877-1095 or visit the Wabash Valley Audubon Society website at www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
