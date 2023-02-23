Bicycle riders are invited to join the annual St. Patrick’s Day Ride, hosted by the National Road Bicycle Club.
The ride starts at 1:30 p.m. March 19, at ride sponsor Zink Distributing Co., 925 N. Fruitridge Ave. in Terre Haute. Participants can choose a 19 or 30-mile option. Helmets must be worn by all riders, the organization said in a press release.
Registration of $20 for NRBC members and $25 for non-members includes mid-point refreshment stop and post-ride pizza and beverages. Riders under 16 years old are free.
Ride proceeds benefit local cycling activities and advocacy.
Participants are encouraged to register online before March 17 at https://www.bikereg.com/nrbcs-st-patricks-day-ride. Day-of-ride check-in/registration is available on-site starting at 12:30 p.m.
NRBC hosts regular weekly group rides every Tuesday and Thursday evening from mid-March to mid-October, weather permitting. The Club also hosts longer weekend rides throughout the year and special rides on major holidays. NRBC membership and ride information is available on the NRBC website, https://nationalroadbike.weebly.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.