With the Vigo County Health Department now giving COVID-19 shots at the former Sears automotive center at Haute City Center, the health department will shut down its vaccinations at the Vigo County Annex on Friday.
Individuals who had appointments scheduled at the Annex after Friday will be contacted by the Indiana Department of Health to be rescheduled at the Sears location.
Those people going to the county clinic at the former Sears will enter the clinic through the southwest door of the Sears garage. There will be signage directing individuals to the correct location. For those unable to walk into the clinic, a vaccinator will come out to their vehicles.
People will need to wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. Those with severe allergies need to wait 30 minutes.
An ID is required for proof of age, according to the health department. Those without an ID or that do not fall into the eligible vaccination group will not receive the vaccination. People are asked to come close to their appointment time or wait in the car if they arrive too early; there's no space for people to wait inside.
Individuals age 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders can schedule their appointments at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.