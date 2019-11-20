With the generosity and support of friends and the community, the Terre Haute Humane Society has completely recovered from a recent laundry room fire.
Those friends included the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and TCC Sycamore, the local TCC Verizon authorized retailer.
A laundry room fire earlier this year left the animal shelter unable to do laundry and seeking funding for repairs and equipment.
Grant funding from TCC Gives and the ASPCA, as well as individual donations, allowed the shelter to purchase a commercial washing machine and dryer and install a new venting system.
Cody Mason, manager of TCC Sycamore, led the effort to help the shelter seek funding through TCC Gives. The ASPCA provided a much needed emergency and disaster grant, and community members offered to help.
Ray Buechler, president of the board of directors of the local society, said, “One of the realities that THHS faces like most small, local non-profits is that we operate on a very tight budget. This makes any large, unexpected expenses a potential disaster for the organization. Literally an unexpected expense of $500 can tax the organization — let alone an unexpected expense of over $10,000.
“We are fortunate that we have such a generous community of both businesses and individuals who always seem to step up when we need them.”
The THHS was part of TCC’s Rescues Rock event in June, winning second prize of a $1,000 gift card. With the encouragement of TCC Gives executive director Julie Moorehead, Mason submitted a secondary grant proposal for $10,000, which was successful.
The shelter always appreciates donations of detergent, pet beds, blankets, linens and towels. To learn more, call the shelter at 812-232-0293 or visit http://www.thhs.org.
