Analyst asks, 'How far have we come?'

In a presentation at Indiana State University, Bakari Sellers told the story of George Elmore, whose 1947 lawsuit established the legal precedent that allowed Blacks the right to vote in the Democratic primary in South Carolina.
But Elmore, a fair-skinned black man, paid a price. His businesses were ruined, and his wife died in a mental health facility after the trauma she experienced — trauma that included a cross burned in their yard.
“George Elmore lost everything. He died a broken man financially and emotionally,” said Sellers, an attorney and CNN political analyst who spoke at Tilson Auditorium Tuesday as part of ISU’s Speaker Series.
And then, Sellers posed the question, “How far have we come?” Tuesday was the start of Black History Month.
Elmore gave up everything he had to gain that fundamental right to vote in the primary.
“Still today, Feb. 1, 2022, we’re still having the same question about ensuring free and fair access to the ballot,” Sellers said. “We’re still talking about re-authorizing the Voting Rights Act.”
In answer to the question, “How far have we come?” Sellers said, “We’ve made progress but we’ve got a hell of a ways to go.”
The audience at ISU was small, but engaged, and included several students.
Sellers made history in 2006 at age 22 when he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature. He was the youngest African American elected official in the nation.
He had some advice for students. He urged them to “Dream with your eyes open.” Also, “To be black in America means you have to dedicate yourself to loving your neighbor, even when they don’t love you.”
Then, and only then, “Can we understand the challenge of this journey to excellence we’re on,” he said.
After his talk, Sellers was asked about current efforts to suppress voting rights nationally.
“I think voting rights is a nonpartisan issue. That’s the way I look at it. It’s been a nonpartisan issue for decades in this country. The problem is our political discourse is frayed,” he said. “People are retreating to their particular left or right corners. And we don’t have people in the middle having conversations anymore and we have to get back to that.”
When asked how that happens, he responded, “We have to dial it down. I think the political rhetoric is really hot in this country right now. I think there are issues surrounding voting rights that everyone should be able to agree on. We can no longer make statements like this election in 2020 was stolen. That’s just factually inaccurate. And if we start from a premise based on facts, then I think we can get to a place where everybody has free and fair access to a ballot.”
Sellers also was asked about efforts by state legislatures nationwide to restrict teaching about racism and politics.
“I think that’s silly. I think it’s part of the dumbing down of America. I don’t want to make anybody feel guilty,” he said. “I just want to tell the truth about where we are. If we don’t have a full understanding about how far we’ve come in this country, we can’t analyze the progress and deduce where we should go.”
He believes people can disagree without being disagreeable. “I think we have more that brings us together and we have more in common than divides us. We just have to begin to recognize that again,” Sellers said.
Sellers said he hopes those who attended his talk left believing “You can dream big dreams. You can dream with your eyes open. I came from a background where my community didn’t have a whole lot,” he said. “I’ve been able to reach some levels of success. I hope people look at that and know that whatever they want to be in the world they can choose to be the very best and they can dream with their eyes open.”
