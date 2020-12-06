Despite all that has happened throughout the year, Santa is still making time to look over kids’ wish lists and pose for photos in the Meadows.
The kids and Santa alike have to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing masks and observing sanitization protocols.
Images Photography is offering photos as keepsakes.
Santa will be at the Meadows on Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. until Dec. 20.
Brothers Nick and Alex Perniciaro showed their Christmas wish list to Santa on Sunday afternoon.
