Sweet Tasty Freeze, a llama, towered above Payton Murphy as they prepared for a 4-H showmanship event Tuesday during the Vigo County Fair.
It’s Payton’s third year to show llamas at the fair, the second year with Sweet Tasty Freeze.
When asked her favorite part of the event, the 8-year-old Payton responded, “I get to be with him. … He’s fluffy and nice.”
Her event was for “mini’s,” or children in early elementary grades.
Also in the program was her younger sister, Preslee, age 5, who showed an alpaca named Charmin.
The alpaca/llama show was just one of many events in Tuesday’s Vigo County Fair lineup. Others included a swine show, a public speaking demonstration, a cat show and a baby contest.
Alpaca/llama club members, typically wearing white shirts, black pants and boots, took their animals into the Show Arena as proud family members looked on.
In addition to showmanship, other alpaca/llama events involved obstacles and packs, in which the animals wore packs on their back.
For Maya Nagy, president and a 10-year member of the Alpaca and llama Club, it was her last time to participate in the show. She recently graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
She’s learned much from her experiences with the group.
“It’s the unity of the club, getting to teach and learn. I love all the members,” she said. “I’ve grown up with most of them and watched the others grow up,” she said.
Nagy is proud of how hard she’s worked and how far she’s come. She’s shown seven animals in the past 10 years, and “each of them have taught me something unique and special,” she said.
Those just getting started in the club “are gaining so, so much. I feel they all have started to come out of their shells socially and they learn hard work and perseverance. Many start off with animals that have never been in the ring or are more stubborn. They learn how to handle that instead of break down and cry. They learn to tough it up and figure out a new way to problem solve if an animal isn’t wanting to listen,” she said.
She does get attached to the alpacas and llamas and had one, Benny the alpaca, tattooed on her arm.
“He meant so much to me,” she said. He passed away in 2019.
Soon, Nagy will be headed to Purdue University through the Ivy Tech Pathway to Purdue program; she’s majoring in animal science with a concentration in animal agri-business.
During the show, Nagy participated in events with Bandit the alpaca and Ody the llama.
“It’s good to move on, but I’m sad to leave it,” she said.
Standing by in the show arena was Sara Haag, Purdue Extension educator/4-H youth development.
The fair and 4-H events are the culmination of a lot of hard work, she said.
“It’s a huge deal; 4-H can be anything you make of it. You can start small and stay small and do a few things here and there,” Haag said. “But some really get to grow through it and really enjoy the industry they are in and look to careers in that path. “
She enjoys seeing the 4-H participants work together and have a great time, enjoying their summer and “hopefully continuing to stick with it, make improvements and become leaders in their barns and clubs.”
During another showmanship event, Raleigh Ament, 13, a first-year participant, showed alpaca Peku.
“I’m excited. I’m feeling kind of the calm before the storm,” she said just before it was time for judging. “I’ll try and do my best.”
In judging, “They are looking for us to remain calm, even if our animals are freaking out and just do our best to work with the animals,” Ament said.
Her younger sister, Avery, 10, also participated in intermediate showmanship and took first place. Her alpaca was named Hercules.
Their mom, Jessica Ament, described it as “an amazing experience watching them learn and grow. It’s matured them tremendously,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud of them.”
The family is new to the area, and Jessica said she was looking for ways to get the girls involved in the community.
“We home school, which is one of the reasons it’s so vital for us to connect with our community and see our kids socializing and growing in relationships,” she said.
The fair continues through Saturday, and a listing of daily events can be found on the Vigo County Fair Facebook page.
Wednesday’s line-up includes a goat show, Baker’s Best event, rooster crowing contest, Master Gardeners flower planting, little critter show and dairy show.
