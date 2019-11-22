An amazing day:18 families now fuller through adoption

Shortly after Judge Sarah Mullican gave a final approval, Chinoah S. Johnson burst into tears Friday as she reached for her now 1-year-old adopted daughter Charlotte Hope Johnson.
November is National Adoption Month and today is National Adoption Day. However, many courts throughout Indiana celebrated the day Friday, opening courtrooms to families to participate and photograph the event. Mullican oversaw 18 adoptions on Friday.
For Chinoah Johnson and her husband, Caleb A. Johnson, Friday marked the couple's third child to adopt in the last 15 months.
"It feels amazing, it is like Christmas," Chinoah Johnson said after leaving the court with her newly adopted daughter. "I am glad this came before Thanksgiving Day, because I am super grateful for my kids."
The couple decided to adopt "because they need us," she said of the children in the Indiana Department of Child Services.
"It is our passion. It is what God has called me to do is to adopt. It is all in the Bible that we should be there for the orphans and support them in distress," she said. "Once you dive into that, you realize they are people and they are blessing us in return."
Chinoah has a bachelor's degree in social work and is currently a stay-at-home mother. Her husband works in construction.
The couple previously adopted Charlotte's older sister, Caydee, 3. Their first adoption was a boy, Branzlee, who turns 4 next week.
Chinoah picked out the name Hope as the child was born "addicted to substances she should not have been addicted to. And once we got to know her, I realized Charlotte is a name that fits her personality. She has an old soul."
The couple first started as foster parents four years ago.
"After a few kids, I realized that I felt like I could be a forever mom to the right kid. And the right kids literally fell into my lap," Chinoah said. "DCS lined me up with children that they thought would best fit in our family and supported us through it."
The children "needed forever homes and I said yes. So, literally, adoptions just fell one right after the other," she said. "I did foster all of the children before I adopted them."
Two state officials helped to start the adoption event Friday.
Terry J. Stigdon, a registered nurse who holds a master of science in nursing leadership and management, is director of the Indiana Department of Child Services. She previously served as clinical director of operations at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.
"The big deal about this month is that the courts open their doors allowing families to celebrate adopting a child. I think the neatest thing about this month is to see so many smiles in the courtroom. It is a gift," Stigdon said.
Stigdon also knows the Vigo County Courthouse well.
"I used to live in Terre Haute and my husband [Jay] and I got married in this courthouse" in 1993, Stigdon said.
She worked at Terre Haute Regional Hospital from January 1997 to June 1998 as a licensed practical nurse before getting her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Indianapolis in 2005.
As of Nov. 1, there were 1,500 children eligible for adoption statewide through DCS, Stigdon said.
Friday was also extra special for Stigdon.
Her husband's second cousin who lives in Terre Haute, whom Stigdon has known since she was a little girl, adopted a second child.
"There is so much humility in this job from day to day, but to have the privilege to see the official beginning of a new family, it is really difficult to put words to that," Stigdon said.
"I am so thrilled for, not only for my family members, but all of the family members, especially the children. Every child deserves a family. These kids no longer have to guess where they are going to wake up tomorrow morning or no longer have to guess who to call mom or dad. Now they know, and it is official. It is an amazing opportunity to witness that."
Indiana state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, was present at the ceremony.
"I have always been involved with the foster care system and adoption, mainly because I was adopted early in my life, around age 2, so I know the power of adoption," Ford said. "It is just great to be here to support these families and great to see these kids getting adopted."
Ford said the day was emotional for him "because I spoke about my own adoption and also I lost my mom this August."
Vigo County CASA, the court-appointed special advocate program that helps children navigate the foster system, currently has 1,083 children, said director Glenna Cheesman.
"We are part of looking out for the best interests of a child and it is a constant at CASA going through the process, so being able to see this to the end like on National Adoption Day is amazing," Cheesman said. "We see a lot of the bad stuff in our community, so a day we get to celebrate, this is amazing."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
