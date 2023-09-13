Pride Center of Terre Haute will host its second annual Pride Fest on the Indiana State University campus Saturday, and has increased the number of entertainers who will appear.
“This year, we will have more than 20 entertainers who will be performing with us,” said Pride Center president Katie Lugar. “We will have quite a few with 30-minute sets, and then an hour and a half drag show. The drag show includes 13 performers — we’re really excited about that.”
Diva De Paris, Miss Gay Terre Haute, will be the special guest.
“Last year was our very first Pride Fest,” Lugar said. “It was awesome; we welcomed about 3,000 people to downtown Terre Haute. We are hoping for that and more this year.”
She added, “Last year, seeing my niece get twirled around by Blair St. Clair [who has appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”] was really cool.”
The highlight last year, Lugar said, was “Just the excitement of having everyone together celebrating was so fun. There was just an air of joy running through the whole thing. I’m really hoping to replicate that again this year.”
Those attending last year represented a rainbow coalition of gay and straight, young and old.
“Families came to support their LGBTQ+ children — to see that love and support during the event,” Lugar said. “We had a huge range — folks as young as little babies all the way up to folks who were in their 80s. We saw grandparents there, older people who were celebrating and having fun.
“A lot of our older community were saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we finally have something like this in Terre Haute. I wish we had this when I was younger. This is so amazing,’” Lugar added. “Now we can offer that for the younger generation today.”
Pride Fest planning has been in the works since April, “but we’ve really hit the ground running daily since June,” Lugar said. “We’ve had a great logistics team here at Indiana State University making sure that everything’s good to go there.”
As Pride Center does year-round, Pride Fest will offer attendees connections to resources like health care or legal advice regarding name changes.
“Getting connected with people who can help LGBTQ+ people in the area is exciting and very fulfilling,” Lugar said. “We’ve seen an outpouring of support through folks who participate in our Pride Fest. We know they want to be great allies to the LGBTQ+ community, and are doing what they can to be a supportive service for folks. They reach out to us to participate.”
Pride Fest will be Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the ISU South Quad between Gillum, Dreiser, Tirey and Normal halls. It’s a pet-friendly event with free admission and parking. More than 75 vendors, including five food vendors, will be offering their wares.
An adults-only Pride Fest afterparty will offer two shows at 10:30 p.m. and midnight at ZimMarss Showbar, 1500 Locust St. Cover is $5.
