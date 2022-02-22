An act of Providence: Blessing bags provide essentials to homeless

When most people were concerned with getting home safely through the winter storm, employees at the Providence Medical Group on Feb. 17 were filling 100 blessing bags with essentials and snacks for the area’s homeless.
Confronting the gloom of that winter storm was the precise reason that Providence was expending such effort.
Employees weren’t concerned about what was happening outside the building’s walls; they were participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week.
“It was fun,” said Deb Hadley, who organized the effort, Providence’s first.
“We have seven cardiologists here and it’s Heart Month, so we figured we might as well give from the heart,” Hadley said. “We may not have everything we want, but we have everything we need, and these people don’t have what they need.”
On Monday morning, they presented the blessing bags to Mike Egy, president of the Loyal Veterans Battalion. Egy was impressed by the gift: “This is wonderful — look at this! These are great.”
Each blessing bag contained a first aid kit donated by Regional Hospital, as well as a hand warmer, toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, a wash cloth, soap, hand sanitizer, candles, and individually wrapped snacks. Providence had also gathered warm socks and other clothing. Each bag also contained a card reading, simply, “You Matter.”
The toiletries and snacks were placed in separate bags, so technically, there were 200 bags. “We didn’t want the snacks to taste like Irish Spring,” Hadley said.
Some of the items were donated by members of the community — the city donated COVID-19 face masks — and some were purchased with monetary donations, as well as from Providence’s own coffers.
“It’s amazing what you can find when you Google to buy things in bulk,” Hadley said, adding that she found six-packs of hand sanitizer for 99 cents.
“To be honest, it’s organizations such as theirs that when they see the need, they step up,” Egy said of the Providence donation. “That’s the exact kind of thing that helps benefit our community. These types of organizations and individuals help benefit the LVB so we can continue our mission to feed, clothe and comfort our homeless veterans and the needy of Vigo County.”
The blessing bags will be available at the Loyal Veterans Battalion’s clothing closet; members also will keep bags in their cars and trucks so when they see a homeless person on the street, they’ll be able to give them one.
On March 4, Battalion members will meet at the Terre Haute bus station with bags for the homeless and will ride routes with each bus driver from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“The bus drivers really help us, because they know which people really need it,” said Debbie Egy, Mike’s wife.
Egy estimates there are 500 homeless individuals in Terre Haute.
“You can spot them from a mile away,” he said. “They don’t stand at intersections [seeking cash from motorists] — those people are not homeless. That’s just their job.”
And Egy’s job is helping the homeless.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.