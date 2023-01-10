The Vigo County School Board elected new officers during its organizational meeting Monday.
Amy Lore is president, Rick Burger is vice president and Carey LaBella is secretary. Board members were appointed to various other committees, boards and organizations.
After the regular meeting, the board heard a presentation from Terry McDaniel of University Search Team, which provides free assistance (except for travel reimbursement) to school boards that are searching for a new superintendent.
The board will hear from other organizations that could potentially assist the board in its search for a new superintendent, including a service provided by the Indiana School Boards Association, Lore said.
“I think we have a couple of others we have options to bring in. We just haven’t gotten them scheduled yet,” she said.
She’d like the board to hear from at least three groups before making a decision on which one it will use. “That’s my personal preference,” she said.
University Search Team includes a College of Education representative from each of the four major state universities: Indiana State University, Ball State, Indiana University and Purdue University. McDaniel is an ISU professor emeritus of education.
The school board used the group in the search that culminated with the hiring of former superintendent Rob Haworth.
Initially, the presentation was going to be in executive session but the board chose to open it to the public, Lore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.