Amy Lore announces VCSC school board run

Amy Lore, Terre Haute native and current director of government relations for Project Lead The Way, has announced her candidacy for Vigo County School Board, District 1.

“This is an important moment for public education,” Lore stated in a news release. “We need experienced leadership with a good sense about what is happening here at home and at the state level.”

Lore, a 1999 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, holds degrees from Indiana State University — bachelor’s 2003 and master’s 2015 — and works full time in education policy.

Her position with STEM curriculum provider, Project Lead The Way, includes direct advocacy as well as policy research. She has also worked in health care, defense contracting, and economic development and spent seven years on the executive staff of former Lt. Governor Becky Skillman. She began her career as a clerk and legislative correspondent in the U.S. Senate.

Lore and her husband, a middle school teacher at Gibault, are raising two sons in Terre Haute.

The school board filing period in Indiana begins July 22 and ends at noon Aug. 21.Three of seven Vigo County School Board seats are up for election, two in District 1 as well as the District 3 seat.

For more information about Lore, go to www.Amy-Lore.com or follow her on Facebook @Lore4SchoolBoard and Twitter @Lore4SchoolBd.