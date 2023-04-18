Democratic mayoral candidates Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun recently visited the Tribune-Star office in the midst of a fairly tumultuous week for Terre Haute politics and government.
Ten members of the Vigo County School Corp.’s diversity task force investigating allegations of racism at West Vigo High School were controversially dismissed. Members of the public criticized the school board for its handling of the situation.
Also, Goodwin found himself in a social media skirmish in which he was accused of not supporting the Terre Haute Police Department.
That said, Goodwin and Sakbun have aspired to remain amiable on the campaign trail.
“We’ve been in so many things together now that we can almost finish one another’s sentences,” Goodwin said.
They concur on most issues, with their disagreements being measured in a few degrees of nuance.
For example, they have both vowed to be two-term mayors, at most, although Goodwin is more intent in making the two-term limit a matter of city policy.
Goodwin and Sakbun sat for a joint interview last week in advance of the May 2 primary election, which will determine which man will represent the party in the November general election against Republican incumbent Duke Bennett, who is unopposed in his party’s primary.
In this article, the candidate’s responses have been edited for length.
Question: In the wake of Sullivan’s tornado disaster, are there ways Terre Haute’s emergency response protocol should be revised?
Goodwin: A community’s public works department and emergency response have to be prepared for those moments. For public works, [they’re involved] less than 1% of the time. … For the public safety departments, they’re prepared for this all the time. This is what they’re trained for. In Terre Haute’s case, we were ready to go down and help Sullivan. You saw a lot of first responders do that, some of them on their own time.
Sakbun: … I do look to implementing — whether that’s yearly or every other year — a community rehearsal, with the public safety employees as well as with the public works and all that. … The mayor [must be] the centralized node of communicating with county assistance, state assistance like the National Guard, as well as federal assistance. …
Q: The school board has seen its share of controversy lately. Can and should the Terre Haute mayor’s office help or have an effect?
Sakbun: I [have said], best of luck to our school board and our interim superintendent. … The school system obviously needs assistance, whether that’s the unfortunate social instances that we have seen in the last few weeks but also financially, and they need to be tied into a community growth plan.
I’ve engaged with several school board members. … It’s important to wait and see who the new superintendent is and then engage in that dialogue.
Goodwin: You asked the question of what do you do with the … school board, so I want to be careful that I’m not answering exactly that question. Most of this school board is very new. They’re well-meaning. Maybe they need to step up a little bit more and get a little more out front. …
We’ve had several issues with the School Corporation over the last several years. … The mayor can’t be absent from that discussion. The mayor has to be involved. … I would’ve liked to see Mayor [Duke] Bennett be present for more of those conversations. I think citizens wanted to know where he stood.
Sakbun: We’ve got to look at [allegations of racism] from someone else’s perspective so that we understand the problems they’re dealing with. You’ve got to be comfortable with having an uncomfortable conversation. …
Q: Pat Goodwin became part of a social media dustup when his response to a Facebook post regarding the police department became controversial when taken out of context. Is there anything than can be done to batten down such attacks?
Sakbun: … Behind the screen and keyboard, there’s a real live person, with a real live family. So we need to be cognizant of the fact that every post and comment means something more than just words on a screen. …
Social media can be a blessing and a curse. We need love and not hate to get us through this unfortunate situation. Obviously, I stand with our police officers and I want them to know that the community does support them and we can use this as an opportunity to engage in a dialogue with community groups who would like to see change.
Goodwin: The original post … was misguided, flippant, unnecessary. I didn’t see the original post. I only saw that when the person posting realized what he had done, he recanted and apologized. So, in my heart what I try to do is when someone apologizes and I think they’re sincere, I have to accept that apology.
In [this] case, I added, ‘Learn and move on.’ In other words, don’t do something dumb like that again. That was my full intent. … For people to take my comment or “like” and try to make it something much, much bigger than it was when you step back and look at it was clearly politically motivated. …
Q: City officials have said the city’s zoning regulations are hopelessly outdated. How can they be reasonably be repaired?
Goodwin: We have to stop trying to hold it together with bailing wire and duct tape. We have to start over.
This effort was started in 2007 — Mayor Bennett came into office with a nearly completed unified zoning ordinance that would’ve made the city and county ordinances the same, which is good for everyone … because there’s one set of rules clear to everybody. It was … close to being voted on by the City Council — it needed a few more things — and it just did not happen.
Now here we are 16 years later, we have to start over again. … It’s got to be a top priority — we can continue to react to all these situations where there’s no good answer … or we can build it up the right way.
Sakbun: … We need to see something on paper within a year. … When we’re talking about housing development, we quickly find ourselves in these zoning battles. All of these problems are intertwined and can be seen by the lack of a 2010 and continuously updated five-year plan for the city. We need to put pen to paper and say, here are our short-term, medium-term and long-term goals.
Q: Oxford House — a sober-living residence with no on-site counselors, and in a neighborhood where its zoning was contested — had not initiated any contact with the city. How can that organization be wrangled into behaving like a good neighbor?
Goodwin: … You have to be assertive. If they can get away with ignoring you, they’ll ignore you. Oxford House is an unsupervised recovery house. They moved into an R-1 neighborhood without even asking if it was OK. … The fact that they didn’t even try tells you that they’re bad actors.
The city attorney’s office should realize that they’re going to have to play offense on this one. That starts with sternly written letters, but at some point, you’re going to have to file suit and issue citations.
Sakbun: We need to emphasize getting to the negotiation table. If you’re getting ignored as a city attorney, you have to step your game up. But the city attorney needs to know that they have the support of the … mayor of Terre Haute.
Goodwin: Great point.
Sakbun: That city attorney shouldn’t feel like he’s out there on an island fighting by himself. Oxford House is a national organization with an unfortunate record of a successful litigation system. We should be engaging with our state elected officials — is this on your radar? It’s happening in Terre Haute. Is it happening elsewhere in the state? …
Goodwin: The majority of the recovery community is concerned that the Oxford House situation will paint a bad picture of all recovery programs, and that would be terribly unfortunate. Most of them are doing great work. This one organization has simply found a loophole to make a lot of money. …
Sakbun: This point is reinforcing the need for communication between elected leaders. … You need to present transparency, especially on a topic like this.
