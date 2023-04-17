The American Water Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit established by American Water, announced Monday it is providing a combined total $50,000 disaster relief grant to the Johnson County Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Community Foundation to support communities impacted by recent tornadoes.
“Indiana American Water, in collaboration with the American Water Charitable Foundation, is pleased to join the ongoing relief efforts across the state of Indiana to support families and communities impacted by the devastating storm and tornadoes,” said Matt Prine, president of the Indiana American Water.
The Foundation’s Disaster Relief Grant Program is designed to increase the impact of American Water employee donations made in response to natural disasters.
“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to join the many others who have contributed their time and resources to support those impacted by the storms,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is focused on supporting the community with relief efforts.
“We are thankful for the generous gift from the American Water Charitable Foundation and Indiana American Water,” said Beth Tevlin, president and CEO of the foundation.
“Our Sullivan County community was devastated by the recent storms and seeing the amazing response from our region and beyond has been truly humbling," Tevlin said in a news release. "We are honored to be working with dedicated Sullivan County volunteers who are leading the long-term recovery efforts to help those whose lives were tragically impacted. One hundred percent of this gift, as well as all other gifts to the ‘Help Sullivan Recover’ fund, will be used to assist with long-term recovery.”
