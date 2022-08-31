The September Meeting of the American LaFrance Auxiliary, the Auxiliary to the Terre Haute Fire Department, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Post 104 on Ft. Harrison Road.
Sharon Clark will be installed as the new president of the Auxiliary by past president Jamie Eley. Other officers to be installed are Judy Kracy, vice president; Angel Wineinger, recording secretary; Judy McCarty, financial security; Angel Fisher, treasurer; Ann Klotz, marshal; and Georgene Dilg, chaplain. Board of Directors are Dolores Knever, Torre Ditto, Peggy Solomon and Luna Hunter.
For membership information contact Georgene Dilg at 812-239-3107.
