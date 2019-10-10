A program highlighting societal changes in 1919 and 1920 in the Wabash Valley has been awarded a $14,927 Indiana Humanities Collaboration Grant.
“America at the Crossroads: The Wabash Valley, 1919-1920,” is a collaboration including Indiana State University, the Vigo Public Library, the Eugene V. Debs Museum and Foundation, the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum and the Swope Art Museum. The project will focus on the societal changes afoot in 1919 and 1920.
“These inaugural grant recipients demonstrate what happens when nonprofits partner on community programming,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “They are creating ambitious and innovative ways to engage the humanities and help Hoosiers better understand their state, their nation and their times. We’re delighted by what these organizations proposed for our first-ever Collaboration Grants.”
A yearlong series of talks, public forums and more, “America at the Crossroads” will examine life in early 20th century Terre Haute as a way to offer a snapshot of the United States at a critical period of transition. Among the many movements coming to bear in 1919-1920 were women winning the right to vote, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, Prohibition’s threat to area breweries and Terre Haute native Eugene Debs’ socialist third-party candidacy for president.
To qualify for Collaboration Grants, applicants need to meet specific criteria, including a focus on the humanities, programming intended for school or public audiences, and a 50 percent cash or in-kind match.
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org.
