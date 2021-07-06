Amcor, Workers United reach contract

Amcor and Workers United Local 1426 have agreed to implement a new contract, averting a threatened union strike, according to representatives of both sides.
According to an Amcor statement provided by Mark Hein, Amcor North America's director of communications: "The company met with the union and worked collaboratively to create a contract that recognized the needs of our colleagues, as well as our customers. How to balance the needs of these two groups is not always clear; but, our employees have worked hard to build a strong business and we believe the agreement reached between the parties recognizes that work.
"At the same time, we took the steps we needed to guard against the impact of a strike, which would have had a negative impact on existing and potential customers and ultimately, on the plant. We are grateful to have reached an agreement without those side effects.
The company further stated, "Our job now is to figure out how to come back together; to find the right ways to work collaboratively so that the strong path we’ve forged becomes even stronger in the future. Our primary concern today is that path forward – how do we continue to secure good jobs with great benefits for every member of the Terre Haute team as we look to the future together."
The union rejected an initial agreement last week and also voted against a revised contract Friday night, said Kirk Smith, president of Workers United Local 1426. "The contract got implemented. I'm not going to say it got voted in."
The company added another $500 to its initial signing bonus offer of $1,000, bringing the total to $1,500. The union executive board and international agreed to implement the contract, with the executive board voting 7 to 3, Smith said.
The union has about 460 union members.
Smith, who voted against the contract, said he can't speak for anyone else as far as how they voted and why.
"Our union has shown the most solidarity that we've ever had and I'm hoping that people realize what is at stake and we stick together over the next three years," he said. "Their original offer would have stripped almost everything we've worked for for the last 40 years."
Smith also said, "I understand we are going to have to work with the company to service our customers and we're willing to do that. We just want to make sure the company takes a critical look at our staffing levels in that plant because I personally feel that it is becoming a health and safety issue."
The contract is implemented, and "we're going to have to find some way to come back together and work toward our common goal, which is servicing the customers and keeping jobs in Terre Haute and running the best quality product we can," Smith said.
He believes the membership voted the contract down because of staffing levels and also because of concerns about the future of the pension.
Another concern relates to health insurance. Wage increases "aren't bad at all, but in a year where we went through a global pandemic, setting record profit and production levels," those raises could be offset by health insurance costs, Smith said.
Last week, Smith said the company, which purchased Bemis two years ago, “put in a new management team in our plant and they have come straight after the workers ... They downsized us by 90 people. They’ve doubled our workload and they have dehumanized and devalued the workers."
The contract being negotiated was originally scheduled to expire June 30; union membership voted down the original tentative agreement. The union then agreed to a two-day extension after the company made a revised offer.
At that time, Amcor stated it was taking precautionary steps to guard against the impact of a strike.
Amcor makes packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home-care, personal-care and other consumer products.
