The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is partnering with Union Health to host a Caregiver Symposium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Landsbaum Center for Health Education in Terre Haute.
Local physician Steven McDonald will offer a provider’s perspective on Alzheimer’s and dementia. Elder law attorneys Jeff and Jennifer Hawkins will discuss legal planning after a dementia diagnosis.
Reilly Huelsmann, Alzheimer’s Association program manager for Terre Haute, will discuss local programs and services available to those affected and provide information on effective communications at each stage of the disease.
The event will be conducted prior to National Family Caregivers Month in November.
“Families facing Alzheimer’s or other dementia often feel overwhelmed, and the challenges caregivers face have only increased during the pandemic,” Huelsman said. “We want those affected to know that they are not alone. This event will provide helpful information and resources for every stage of the disease.”
Masks will be required, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available for those who need them.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, email Reilly Huelsmann at rhuelsmann@alz.org or call or text 317-587-2207.
