Alum, trustee Hannum to receive honorary degree at Rose-Hulman

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumnus and trustee David L. Hannum will be presented an honorary engineering doctorate at the institute's 144th commencement on Saturday.
“It brings tears to my eyes every time I think about receiving (the honorary degree). I consider it the greatest honor of my life,” said Hannum, a 1981 mechanical engineering Rose-Hulman alumnus.
Hannum is one of 12 members of the Garmong/Hannum families to graduate from the Institute. That legacy spans four generations, including two of David and Kathy Hannum's five children: Rachael (Hannum) Lynch, a 2007 alumna, and Eric Hannum, a 2012 graduate, as well as David’s father and grandfather.
David Hannum has been a Rose-Hulman trustee for the past decade. David and Kathy Hannum donated $1 million to establish a new scholarship fund supporting future graduates of Vigo County high schools to attend Rose-Hulman. The first scholarship recipient will be a first-year student at the college for the 2022-23 school year.
“David has provided considerable support to Rose-Hulman through his many contributions as a trustee, alumnus and parent," Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said in a news release. "His dedication and wise counsel to the Board of Trustees are always concerned with the impact of our leadership decisions upon students and alumni. The upcoming honorary degree being presented to David is well-deserved recognition for his career accomplishments and service to the Institute.”
Hannum is president and chief executive officer of Garmong Construction Services, the nearly 100-year-old Terre Haute contractor that has offices in Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Evansville. Hannum’s business partner is Ralph Wagle, a 1983 civil engineering alumnus.
Hannum was recognized as one of the Indianapolis Business Journal’s “Fast 25” in 2019 for the success of Garmong & Son and Indiana Business Magazine has listed Garmong among Indiana’s fastest growing businesses during three of the past five years, including 2022. He also has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.
“The work ethic I gained from Rose-Hulman has propelled me throughout my career. It has been like taking a four-hour calculus final every week. I learned at Rose if I wanted it, I could make it happen,” said Hannum. “Second to my church, my relationship with Rose-Hulman has been the principal aspect of my identity. My family and our family’s business have been greatly influenced and benefited from the Institute’s unique and talented alumni, its dedicated and caring faculty and staff and the many friendships made throughout generations.”
Hannum has been president and board member of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation, President of WV Contractors Association, actively involved in church, and countless baseball and school activities. In 2014, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor Mitch Daniels for his service as chairman of Indiana’s Fire and Building Safety Commission from 2006-2013. He received a meritorious service award from the Indiana State Fire Marshall for renovating building codes in response to the Indiana State Fair Pavilion disaster.
This year's commencement starts at 11 a.m. Saturday in the fieldhouse area of the Sports and Recreation Center.
