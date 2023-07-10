The 4-H alpaca and llama club announced it will participate in the 2023 Vigo County Fair.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the llama and alpaca live competition will take place in the Show Arena. The event includes showmanship, pack carrying, obstacles and more.
A week-long showcase give fairgoers a chance to see the llamas and alpacas — including their various breeds, colors and fiber qualities.
For those who would like to see the animals up close, there will be meet-and-greet opportunities. Visitors can pet their soft fur, take photos with them and ask club members questions.
The Alpaca Kissing Booth will also return this year.
“We’ve been anticipating the fair all year. We can’t wait to introduce the animals to the public and show them how fascinating they are,” said Ella Robeson, Club public relations officer.
Aris Farm, the Bull Family Farm and Southern Draw will be represented by multiple animals at this year’s fair. Two members will be celebrating their last year with the club. Members Jalie Scott and Maya Nagy (the club’s first 10 year) recently graduated from high school.
The club’s presence is made possible by Precision Lawn Care.
