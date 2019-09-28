Allura ahead of schedule, running strong

As prime painted fiber cement siding moves down the production line, Chris Oliver keeps a sharp eye out for defects.
He is among Allura’s gatekeepers for quality.
“I throw out any physical defects and make sure the boards we send out ensure that the customer will be 100 percent satisfied,” said Oliver, a prime line post inspector at the company’s Terre Haute facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
“I am a very thorough person. I am not letting anything get by me,” he said, adding his line produces 80 to 90 pallets of fiber cement siding boards daily, with each pallet holding between 220 to 250 boards.
Such efforts enabled the manufacturing facility in August to receive an ISO 9001 quality management system certification, a rating that is valid through August 2022. It demonstrates the manufacturing plant’s ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
The Terre Haute plant at 1001 W. Industrial Drive has had a roller coaster history, opening, closing and reopening.
The 428,000-square-foot facility was originally constructed by CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain SA, opening in 2008. After a housing bubble and banking mortgage scandal rocked the nation, CertainTeed shut down some operations at the plant in 2012.
In late 2013, CertainTeed was sold to Plycem USA Inc., a subsidiary of Mexico-based Elementia, a consortium of industrial and construction companies. Allura became a new brand as a subsidiary of Plycem USA.
In October 2017, Allura signed a national agreement with KB Home to serve as the home builder’s exclusive supplier of exterior fiber cement siding products. Since that time, Allura has additional agreements with Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes, plus Menards and medium to small builders.
“It was great to come back and restart this plant,” said Richard Willard, vice president of operations who was among those who started the original Terre Haute plant. “Anybody who has done a plant construction from a green field to a start up knows the amount of hours and dedication and sacrifice you make to start a plant, so to see it shut down kind of hurts. Now, it is exciting” to continue production, Willard said.
The return to production includes more than $20 million to $30 million on reinvestment in the facility, said Allura Fiber Cement Building Products CEO Bob Musselman, who previously served as vice president of operations when the plant restarted manufacturing in 2018.
“When started this plant back up, we had an 18-month ramp-up on the plant, which we accelerated. We are ahead of that schedule and will continue to invest in this plant,” Musselman said. “There are a lot changes from technological stand point and equipment stand point.”
The Terre Haute plant has the capacity to make 212,000 tons of product annually and is the company’s largest fiber cement plant in the nation. It is currently operating at about half of its capacity. Allura also has a plant in White City, Oregon, with an annual capacity of 120,000 tons; Roaring River, N.C., with an annual capacity of 109,000 tons; and a facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, with an annual capacity of 75,000 tons of product.
When Allura opened the Terre Haute plant, it had a goal of 5 percent growth.
The housing market
“We exceeded that,” Musselman said. “When you look at the housing market as a whole, single family starts are down about 7 percent a year over year, but multi-family [dwellings] are up about 25 to 30 percent. The reason for that is a lot more people are renting these days, Millennials don’t seem to be buying single family homes yet, even though that trend started to change a little bit.
“I think the economy has had an impact on it, even though the economy is very strong and unemployment is down, the mortgage rates have still been fairly high or are hard to obtain. That is starting to change as well,” Musselman said.
“The biggest uncertainty with the housing market or really any part of the economy is we are going into an [presidential] election and that is always going to be a roll of the dice of how that 2020 election will come out nationwide,” he said. “We have had a lot of help in Indiana and in the Terre Haute area. I couldn’t be happier, I am very proud of the response of the community and local politicians. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been here and we met her twice and she met with the CEO of Elementia in Indianapolis [earlier this summer] and has been very helpful with us to source employees and become engaged in the community,” he said.
Part of the company’s growth is its product, as fiber cement is durable, won’t burn, termites hate it and is wind resistant. It can also have the appearance of wood.
“Fiber cement is going on 200 plus year old technology. It is not something that is brand new, but even though it is a mature product, the technology has advanced, there are additives and things in other industries that have helped fiber cement advance,” Musselman said. “From a homeowner or from a builder standpoint, when you put fiber cement on your house, as example, for ours, we have a 50-year warranty. I would challenge anybody to go out there right now and look at any other product that they own that has a 50-year warranty,” he said.
“It is a piece of mind,” he said. “Where fiber cement gained strength in the U.S. was in high fire areas, so southern California was one and also on the coastal areas of the U.S. surviving hurricanes. The wind resistance, the impact resistance and in the high humidity environments it will not rot as some other products will, so it is a competitive product for durability and peace of mind for a homeowner.”
In addition to the U.S. market, Allura is working in housing markets in Europe, the United Kingdom and in Asia, Musselman said.
“Also, Puerto Rico is a huge market for us right now because of hurricane damage which they sustained a couple years ago,” he said. “Fiber cement survives that tropical climate.”
Musselman said Allura “as a company, we have a social responsibility to offer a solution. If we can do that and grow our business, great, but the first priority was how do we help expedite building shelter [in Puerto Rico] to get people back on their feet ... and at the same time help them benefit from fiber cement as a building material. It will be a great story for us because it the right thing to do as a business and for the people who have been impacted there as well.1
Passing 100 employees, 200 possible
The Terre Haute plant is still a growing business.
“When we first started we budgeted about 60 employees. We hit right around 58. Today we are at 107” employees, said Oscar German, vice president of human resources for Elementia USA.
“It has been a great journey that we have been on. We have grown tremendously. We have doubled in size. Today we have 114 in our budget, so we have another seven to eight positions to fill.”
The best way to apply to Allura is at the company’s web site at https://www.allurausa.com/careers.
At full capacity, the plant will have the ability to support 200 employees, German said.
“The exciting thing about us is that when you are an operation like ours, there is so much opportunity. Of 65 new hires, we have had 32 promotions, so 32 individuals have been promoted,” German said. “That is the beauty of what has been happening here. We have a lot of diversity, we have been able to attract females. We have females in supervisory positions in production lines,” he said.
“We promote a very diverse workforce. Our challenges, and we knew going into opening this plant, that our market is a tough market. Terre Haute is a small area. The question becomes where will the talent come from and we had to get creative,” German said.
Part of that creativity to increase its workforce became a competitive compensation package.
“Since opening, we have done market salary analysis and adjusted to stay competitive and be at the forefront. We believe we have one of the better benefit packages,” he said. “On base salary, we are mid and a little bit higher than the market. On benefits, we are on the high end of the market, so we believe we do that well.”
When some original workers returned to the plant, German asked them why they returned.
“The most common answer was ‘I felt I started something and wanted to finish.’ And people say we are better as we are serious about the quality of our product. And we just don’t just say safety, we walk the walk and live and breathe safety,” he said.
“We still have turnover and that is a challenge,” German said. “Anytime you have low unemployment and a small market, you get what I call a recycling cycle,” where one person quits one company, then goes to another, then to another, German said. “You have got to think outside of the box and get creative. Those are things are we are doing well. We are partnering with technical schools” such as Ivy Tech Community College.
“We are also partnering with the state of Indiana for training credits and development,” German said.
German said Allura works daily, striving to be better, like a sports team.
“We bring the mentality of a team, that we’ve got to work together as a team and challenge each other,” he said. “If we treat our employees right, they are engaged and are highly motivated and will produce a better product. They will work safer. That means our customers will be happy and we will take market share and our margins will be better and our shareholders will be happy.”
“We still have challenges with people and systems, but that is okay, we are young company and have our growing pains,” German said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
