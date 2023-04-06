The Historic Allen Chapel will host its Annual Spring BBQ from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at the corner of Third and Crawford streets.
The menu will include BBQ chicken, ribs, pulled pork, fried chicken and more. Sides to choose from will be green beans, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and others. Desserts will also be available.
The event has dine-in and carryout options.
For more information, call 812-234-5780.
