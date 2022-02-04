Arpita Bavishi has fond memories of snow days.
“I remember being a child and being really excited and it was sort of magical to have school called off and have a snow day. I think there is something special about that,” she said.
Now, instead of snow days, her daughters Sonia and Reena have Chromebooks and eLearning days. In other words, it’s a day “on” and not a day “off.” The girls attend Dixie Bee Elementary, where Sonia is in fifth grade and Reena in first grade.
Bavishi views eLearning days as practical. “I can understand that they’re trying to save having to make up days, but I kind of wish that there were maybe a snow day or two built in, still.”
Sonia would rather be at school, in person. “But given a choice between eLearning and a snow day, I think I’d rather have eLearning,” she said. “I don’t like making up days in the middle of summer. Also, when you have eLearning, you still get all the benefits of a snow day, but you just have a little bit of work to do.”
She spends about two hours in the morning doing school work, and another hour after lunch. But even with eLearning, “I still get to sleep in and play video games and stuff,” she said. “I have little breaks in between.”
She had a Google meet math lesson Thursday morning, and she also receives a checklist each day for assignments she must complete. She also had an online book discussion via Canvas.
Reena said she received a packet from her teacher to complete school work at home. On Thursday, she also had an activity called a “tight squeeze,” where all the words are together without spaces and she has to create a proper sentence.
As far as eLearning days, Reena said she likes them because “I get to do a Google meet with my friends and I still get to see them,” she said.
Later in the afternoon, the girls and their mom planned to go play in the snow.
Because VCSC students now have access to Chromebooks, “Our district is able to facilitate eLearning days,” said Katelynn Liebermann, VCSC interim spokesperson.
She noted that teachers provide students with a blended learning experience with printed instructional resources as well, including all textbooks and workbooks. Students connect with teachers via Google Meet and through online Canvas course modules.
The benefits of eLearning are that it counts toward the state’s requirement of 180 instructional days, Liebermann said. Also, teachers are able to maintain a connection with students.
Snow days are not a current widespread practice, Liebermann said.
Even some transitional kindergarten students at the Deming Early Learning Center had a Google Meet with teachers Mara Manley and Kim Norris on Thursday. Manley teachers transitional kindergarten. Among those students were Cale Eslick, Colton Compton and Caden Loudermilk.
The transitional kindergarten students have Chromebooks.
At Deming, the focus is on play-based learning, Manley said. “We try to keep it play-based when we are virtual as well.” On Thursday, they practiced how to brush teeth; students led the discussion on what happened next.
They also integrate reading. On Wednesday, they read a class story online. On Thursday, their homework was to go outside and play in the snow; some kids and parents sent her photos.
Manley also sends home packets so students do worksheets at home as well. She meets with them online for about 15 to 30 minutes each day to keep them engaged.
Colton Compton said he did his outdoor homework and made snow angels. “I tried to make a snowman but it didn’t work,” he said. He also planned to go sledding.
On bad weather days, Manley said she is glad students and teachers can go ahead and have school and don’t have to make it up “and we can use these moments as teachable moments. This week, we’ve been talking about weather a lot,” she said. And her students certainly got some real-world weather experience this week.
North Vigo High School students Maxine and Miller Bough have plenty of experience with the snow days of old, and now, eLearning days.
“The old days [snow days] were always nice,” said Miller, a senior. “I always enjoyed being home and away from school and all the extra work.” His weekends were often busy, so “it was kind of like having a free day.”
Now, with eLearning, “It’s still not as bad as actually going to school. It’s a lot easier to be home. But I think after a year of being locked down and quarantines off and on, I’ve kind of gotten tired of it.”
He’d rather be in school, “which is weird for me because this would have been my dream as a child.”
Maxine says there are advantages to eLearning. “I like not having to make up the time later in the school year — through using spring break days or adding on at the end of the year.”
Teachers try and do their best “to break things up so it’s not just sitting at a desk staring at a computer all day ... They are aware we would all like to be out enjoying the snow and they keep that in mind as they are giving us our work,” she said.
Asked if he’d prefer a snow day to an eLearning day, Miller said, “Because of having to make up the days later, I think eLearning would probably be preferred. I can get a lot more done when I’m home than I ever really do at school.” He got most of his school work done Thursday by 1 p.m.
“That gives me free time to just hang out,” he said.
Maxine has an attendance Google meet with one of her teachers, but otherwise many of the lectures are pre-recorded so students can watch on their own schedule. Teachers also set aside times, online and through email, where they are available if students have questions.
