Hundreds of people congregated at Booker T. Washington Community Center for a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.
Hosted by Chances and Services for Youth, the holiday season dinner was a way for the organization to further its mission of giving back to families less fortunate, said CASY Chief Operating Officer Brandon Halleck.
Halleck said a majority of those at Tuesday’s dinner participate in CASY programs, including; after-school care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bikes for Tykes, Camp Rave Summer program and Child and Adult Food Care.
Many of those families, Halleck said, may not otherwise have the ability to make a Thanksgiving dinner and would have likely gone without.
“We’re working here with a lot of the kids in our different programs,” Halleck said.
“We offer this to help those families that may have the ability to have the great Thanksgiving they deserve. It’s just another way we try to give back to the folks in our community.”
With the meal set around large tables in the community center’s gymnasium on Tuesday afternoon, Halleck said it’s important to give families the opportunity to sit together and talk over a hearty meal.
“We’re all about that family togetherness,” Halleck said. “We know that 60 to 70% of families don’t have dinner together, and so this is an opportunity to talk to them and help them realize that the time spent around the dinner table conversing, enjoying each others company, finding out how their day was is so important.”
Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy John Moats, a volunteer with CASY’s Bigs with Badges program, attended the dinner with his “little,” Jeffery Cork.
Moats said CASY putting events together to support the community and seeing the community then support those events is special.
“It’s nice to have things like this in the community to support families. Families that might not have anything if they didn’t,” Moats said.
“And to have these guys step up and take care of them, and the community came out and take care of CASY, that’s really special.”
Moats, a seasoned law enforcement officer, laughingly said volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters is like discovering a fountain of youth.
“My kids are grown, but now I get to hang out with him, play some basketball, help with homework — even if sometimes the homework is a little over my head,” Moats said with a laugh.
“It helps me stay young.”
Halleck said a donation from Jeff and Kelly Ford, owners of J. Ford’s Black Angus restaurant in Terre Haute and longtime supporters of CASY’s programs, made the dinner possible.
He said it’s community partners like the Fords that showcase the giving spirit of Terre Haute, despite what demographic metrics would otherwise say about the area.
“Year after year Terre Haute and Vigo County are ranked among the state’s most poverty stricken areas,” Halleck said. “But yet we still manage to find people in the community that are willing to give, sometimes sacrificially, almost.
“The Fords, they do so much, and are small business owners. But still they give of themselves to provide Thanksgiving dinner for others in the community.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
