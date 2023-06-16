Hey moms, dads, grandparents, caregivers: I see you. The weather is warm. School’s out. Everybody’s talking about going on vacation.
You already know it’s not possible. Some of you may be looking at your bank account, wondering how you will make ends meet on a daily basis in this economy. Or maybe you’re a single mom like me living on one income. Maybe you need to replace your air conditioner or pay a mounting stack of medical bills. Whatever the case may be, I am here to tell you that it’s OK.
You’re not a bad parent if you don’t take your kids on vacation.
I know firsthand how difficult it is to believe that last statement. Not only is it easier and less expensive to travel than it’s ever been — therefore more people are doing it — it’s also easier to share those experiences with friends and family. A mere 20 years ago we didn’t witness every detail of a family’s trip like we do now, and we definitely didn’t hear about those our mere acquaintances were taking.
Now, in the era of social media, even stumbling upon posts screaming “Hey! Look at me! Look how much fun I’m having!” is easy.
And, it’s disheartening for some of us.
Social media has been linked to depression, anxiety and poor self-esteem. It breeds judgment and comparison. It’s easy to see why. Some of us may be able to mask or make an intentional effort to view these posts in positive ways, yet as human beings it’s our nature to compare and wonder, “why not me?” In fact, researchers found the more time people spend on social media the lonelier and more isolated they feel. The main predictor was social comparison, according to the Journal of Happiness Studies.
No wonder we feel guilty, depressed and disappointed. We’re not there.
That perfect, happy family in the photo isn’t us.
Their intention is likely genuine; and there is some good to be found: Sharing parts of our lives with others connects us. A large segment of the population loves to learn about the experiences of others. In addition, vacations are valuable ways to spend quality time with your favorite people.
Yet, since I became a mother, I’ve struggled with the thought of not being able to take my children on a “dream vacation.”
So in order to preserve my mental health, I don’t scroll Facebook. I’m hardly ever on the site. I can allow Facebook to be Facebook, and people to share with those who want to take it all in. I use Instagram only for hobbies, art, music and cat reels (talk about finding real joy!); I don’t follow any people I actually know there.
As for those posts I accidentally stumble upon, I try to convince myself it’s not always as good as it looks.
That the family (or group of friends) proclaiming their happiness to the world, seemingly trying to convince me this is how to find mine as well, is an illusion.
And that photo of the happy family with Cinderella’s Castle in the background? It’s OK if I don’t get to take one like it.
But, oh, Cinderella: She’s arguably the most celebrated, dreamy princess of all. Who wouldn’t want to meet her? And that castle? Wow!
That perfect family, smiling, all a dream come true.
Or is it? Disney certainly wants you to believe so. So would our culture. It’s been ingrained in us that this is what “happily ever after” is all about.
If I’m completely honest, as I write I am trying to convince both you and myself we don’t need that kind of “happily ever after” anyway, that it doesn’t exist and that just because we’ve been conditioned all our lives to feel this is it, it doesn’t mean it’s true.
“Happily ever after” isn’t a photo in front of Cinderella’s Castle no matter how much Disney wants you to believe it is so. That happy family isn’t as perfect as it looks, and you don’t have to spend all your hard-earned money — and what I am sure amounts to blood, sweat and tears — to find what you’re desperately craving: authentic happiness.
It can be found in your child’s smile as he runs through the sprinklers.
It can be found on the Ferris wheel at the county fair.
It can be found sitting on your porch, cold drink in hand, chatting with friends as you watch your kids play.
It can be found at the Dairy Queen.
One of the best things? It doesn’t have to cost any money. Your bed is just steps away. So is everything else you need to feel comfortable and happy.
I’ve had to come to the realization that it isn’t about the travel or the expensive experience for my family.
It’s about the little things. It’s about paying attention to each other, laughing as often as we can, and simply “being” together. I am done beating myself up, done comparing my life to those of others. You should be, too.
I saw a friend’s Facebook post during spring break. The photos of her, her husband, her kids, all enjoying an outing close to home, looked authentic. They looked happy, like they were having a great time. Yet her words haunt me. They didn’t match the photos. She used the word “boring” to describe how they were spending spring break.
We’ve got to stop doing this to ourselves. We’ve got to stop believing the lies that money and travel and Cinderella are the answer. Because they’re not.
If I’d saved even half of one year’s day care expenses for one of my children, I would have been able to go to Disney and on additional vacations. For one year of expenses for one child, I would have had a minimum of $14,000 extra in my pocket. Would I have gone through with it? Probably. Would I have had that photo in front of Cinderella’s Castle? Likely.
Would it have been worth it? Maybe not.
Maybe my “happily ever after” looks different. Maybe it’s more true. Maybe yours is, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.