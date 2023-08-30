Something changed in my teenager within the past year. It’s almost like he’s a completely different person. Almost.
There was a time when I was worried — like really worried — he would forever want to be a YouTuber and create videos to make money, like the full-grown men I constantly heard screeching from his iPad or phone, playing Minecraft or Fortnite online for a legion of fans. I kept reminding myself that the YouTubers were like the celebrity crushes I had in middle school. I eventually grew out of them, but was never once adamant I would become one of them, as he was about choosing “YouTuber” as a career path.
But fortunately, he grew out of that phase. THANK GOD.
Now, it’s football. All day, every day. The entire family, in fact, is a slave to the sport. And, honestly, I’m secretly not mad about that.
He attended a few high school games last fall. He says that, along with watching the Colts play on TV, was what lit the fire within him.
But this is no ordinary fire. I am in awe of his determination and grit.
He started working out in the weight room with high schoolers in February, when he had just turned 14. He hasn’t stopped since. He’s never played football on a team, like many of the other kids, but that hasn’t stopped him. In fact, it’s made him even more determined. His devotion to practice, learning plays and observing from the sidelines — even when it’s not required — is admirable. And off the field? If there is a team-bonding activity, he is there. If the football team is represented at a community event, he is there. He is starting to realize striving for his best, no matter what he’s working toward, is worth it.
His newfound outlook is touching every part of his life.
The regular season is just starting and the lessons he’s learned so far have already proved immeasurable. Instead of him insisting there is no value in good grades, he’s applied himself and his scores have soared. Instead of insisting college wasn’t necessary, he has saved to his desktop the NCAA eligibility rules and academic requirements. He’s even started acting like a happy, well-adjusted teen (most of the time) instead of the moody middle schooler I have lived with the past three years…but that may have come eventually, with or without football.
The change is remarkable.
His confidence has always been solid. Something he probably didn’t inherit from me. As a kid, I was athletic. The coaches were always trying to persuade my dad (who was a teacher and fellow colleague) to convince me to join sports. But I was shy and at the time thinking about a gym full of people watching me potentially fail scared me to death. I ran a little track, but that was it.
Yet, despite not being a “sports person,” I knew there were benefits of being a student-athlete. Sports teach teamwork, problem-solving skills, discipline and boost self esteem, not to mention all of the physical benefits. Students involved in sports also tend to perform better academically.
He’s still got a lot to learn, on and off the field, as do I, but the experience promises to be enriching and rewarding.
There are some things I know for sure now. I’m not afraid anymore that he will want to give up because it gets too hard. He’s made it through the excruciating summer heat and attended all activities and scrimmages. He’s woken up for school not feeling well and didn’t ask to stay home. He’s keeping track of his homework, his practice schedule and even helping more at home without being asked.
I know all parents worry. Constantly. But I’m beginning to think I wasn’t patient enough. When I wondered if he’d ever get “interested” in anything, I should have given him more time to figure out on his own the person he wanted to become. What I’m slowly learning is that he may have been “interested” all along — in getting good grades, in finding his passion, in working so hard he feels like collapsing.
And although these next few months will no doubt make me feel like collapsing too, they will be well worth it. I am now a football mom. And proud of it. Although I cannot take a position as an editor at the Tribune-Star, I sure can’t help myself as a mom: Go Braves!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.