Today’s children are tested beyond measure.
Influences are everywhere: on the playground, in the locker room, on social media, while hanging out with friends or playing video games in their bedrooms.
As parents, though, we have the greatest influence on — and bear a great deal of responsibility for — our children’s words and actions.
With such great power, we have the opportunity to mold our children into the type of person someone wants to be friends with or hire for a job. Most effectively, we do this by example.
Our kids learn respect by the respect we show others. They learn empathy when they receive empathy from us. They mimic our emotions, attitudes and actions. Say an inappropriate word in front of a 2-year-old and within hours, guess what will come out of their mouths?
As I watched the allegations of discrimination involving the West Vigo High School football team unfold during the last few months, I found myself back in the halls of my junior high school. Even though my experiences were not even close to as severe, the feelings were familiar. The fear. The uncertainty. The confusion. The anger.
I watched as other students my age would ridicule and tease their classmates. I was the recipient of such behavior myself at times. It stunned me. I had never seen such audacity and lack of humility.
I wondered how anyone could be so cruel. My brother didn’t act like that, neither did my friends from elementary school. Sure we fought, but it wasn’t mean-spirited. I had not witnessed such hurtful behavior from my parents, or any other adults in my life either. It’s not a surprise, then, that I was utterly confused.
But “kids are cruel,” right? Such behavior was a fact of life. Instead of confronting the problem, many brushed actions under the rug or righteously declared them a right of passage. All were dangerous dismissals.
I’m grateful for current efforts at local, state and national levels to address bullying and mental health issues. We have come far, even though we still have a long way to go.
The Vigo County School Corp. is doing a good job weaving social and emotional learning into its curriculum, something unheard of as I was growing up in small-town Illinois. VCSC has shown it’s listening to the cries of parents, although some can argue to what extent.
I still wonder what type of behavior my child witnesses at school. It’s a frightening, helpless thought as I know first-hand the damage it can cause. The best I can do is rely on him to tell me when he observes something threatening or unacceptable. I’m confident he understands the difference between right and wrong. Most kids do, even if they haven’t had the best examples right in front of them.
Of course this world can be a cruel place and malicious people exist. This truth didn’t shield me at 12, though, from the behavior of my peers, behavior that should never have been tolerated.
Where did my classmates hear the words they were speaking? How did they come up with the taunts? Where and from whom did they learn that this type of treatment was OK?
It was only after becoming a mother that it finally made sense to me: In most cases, it was likely from those they observed closely.
When their parents used inappropriate language, they were listening.
When their parents made racial remarks or were disrespectful to someone different from them, they were watching.
When their parents spoke of others in the community, they heard everything they said.
Children must bear some responsibility for their actions. Yet to lay all the responsibility on the child is not only unfair, but continues a cycle of abuse. And let me be clear: It is abuse. On all accounts.
When thinking of the bullies of my childhood in relation to the West Vigo incident, it’s clear to me where the blame lies. I’ve forgiven those long-ago classmates. It’s more difficult for me to forgive their parents, though, even now, 30 years later.
Parents cannot prevent all harmful or inappropriate behavior. Yet they know their children better than anyone, or at least they should.
Consequences are necessary, but so is forgiveness, especially for a child still trying to figure out their way in the world. But do their parents deserve the same amount of grace?
I hope what transpired at West Vigo is a wake-up call to us all. We must do better, so our kids will do better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.