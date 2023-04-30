At 89, feminist icon and activist Gloria Steinem is still a force with which to be reckoned. And it’s to the benefit of women like me, who after 40-plus years on this Earth, are just now discovering her brilliance.
Not that that’s surprising, given where I grew up (rural Illinois) and the political environment of where I live now (Terre Haute, Indiana).
I’ve always been hesitant to call myself a feminist. Through the decades the label has taken on a negative connotation, likely due to the fact that feminists are strong female leaders and aren’t afraid to stand up for their rights, instilling fear in the male power establishment.
Very few subjects produce the type of passionate outrage in me as the subjugation of and inequities women still face, whether that was (and is) the church’s teaching of “wives submit to your husbands,” the gender pay gap that no one seems to be in a hurry to fix, or the obvious and inequitable system of care this country has established.
Of course the past half-century or more has seen tremendous change, thanks to people like Steinem who was and still is unafraid to characterize feminism as a movement which includes all women. If not, she says, it isn’t feminism.
Steinem’s definition should be sacrosanct, and because I will never deny my own emotional responses to the injustices women face, I now fully accept the title of feminist.
That said, I’d like to mention a trio of my current favorite feminists. In each episode of the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast, creator Glennon Doyle with co-hosts wife (and former soccer star) Abby Wambach and sister Amanda Doyle share a safe place for women like Steinem and other minorities to tell their stories.
I am inspired by almost every single episode, but the Steinem discussion took my breath away. It was pure brilliance — the questions, the answers, the conversation, all of it. (Search “We Can Do Hard Things” wherever you get your podcasts.)
The episode laid out very clear, understandable reasons why we are facing a “care crisis,” in which powerful men are finally realizing just how much the workforce suffers when women are not a part of it.
Women serve as the backbone of the care economy, trapped inside a system of capitalism and patriarchy not set up for them to succeed without great and inequitable sacrifice.
“There are a lot of women who still have to give up their dreams and their occupations in order to take care of children,” Steinem says during the interview. “It’s still the case that women care for children more than men do. Children have fathers too, fathers should be equally responsible … it’s still unequal.”
Indeed it is, even after decades of positive movement led by icons like Steinem.
I wonder all the time, how can it still be this way?
Across the United States, but especially in Indiana, women struggle against the odds daily.
The estimated economic value of family caregiving in the U.S. (this also includes care for aging parents and the disabled) was measured at $600 billion as of 2021, based on about 38 million caregivers providing an average of 18 hours of care per week for a total of 36 billion hours of care, the AARP reports.
Although Indiana has taken steps recently to support a more equitable child care system with expansion and stabilization grants, the state still ranks among the worst in supporting its caregivers. The latest data included in the Long-Term Services and Supports State Scorecard by AARP ranks Indiana 44th overall and 51st in family caregiver support. And yet, “The scorecard does not include the impact of the pandemic on the [care] system, which is considerable,” reports AARP.
The average annual price of full-time care in 2021 for the state of Indiana was $11,544, according to Child Care Aware, a leading child care advocacy organization. By contrast, the average cost for tuition for public, in-state colleges and universities in Indiana for the 2021-2022 school year was $7,824, according to Learn More Indiana.
You can do the math.
And although American women have returned to the workforce at almost the same levels as before the COVID-19 pandemic, as of February, the child care industry was still down 60,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Again, you can do the math.
Without child care workers, who rightfully have decided their pay is too low and stress is too high, many women have felt they had no choice but to stay home with their children instead of going to work.
Inadequate and expensive child care combined with a refusal to treat unpaid caregiving with the same weight as any other paid job is costing us. All of us.
The economy and caregiving are inextricably linked, but few seemed interested in fixing the inequities — until now.
Now, the effects are too great to ignore. Now, it’s being called a crisis.
I’ve never heard the country’s current state of care summed up quite so succinctly as the way Steinem describes it: “We’re still not recognizing that children, generally speaking, have two parents … not in all situations, but in many. Men can and should be … co-parents … an equal parent.”
An analysis of data from the 2018 American Time Use Survey by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research shows that among adults age 15 and older, on an average day, women spend 37% more time on unpaid household and care work than men.
The pandemic, though, seems to have washed away the dust and grime of this country’s “care system,” laying bare the unavoidable consequences of suppression and inequity.
Because of the pandemic, “men could see, perhaps, for the first time, on a daylong basis, what it takes to raise infants and little children,” Steinem said. “Just as women become whole people by being active outside the home, men become whole people by being active in it.”
It seems Steinem isn’t alone in her assessment. Journalist Katherine Goldstein also feels the pandemic may have been instrumental in beginning to shift our thinking about caregiving.
She pinpoints COVID as a “culture change moment where the national conversation began to shift in seeing child care as being an intrinsic need to our economy rather than a personal problem that only impacts moms,” said Goldstein, who writes on mothers, caregivers and gender equity for such publications as The New York Times, The Washington Post and TIME.
Now, it affects those in power.
“To put it more bluntly, men with economic and political power began to realize that a lack of child care was going to cost them,” Goldstein said.
Whether we see the type of movement and change the feminists of the 1960s and ’70s experienced is yet to be seen.
It will likely depend on the women of 2023 — like you, like me, like those unafraid of speaking up and out about the hard things. Like Gen Z marching for their lives to change gun culture. Like women of all races and social status holding signs and shouting for reproductive freedom. Like women who demand caregiving equal to their own from the fathers of their children. Like women legislators changing laws that keep mothers from the type of life they deserve. Like women politicians unafraid to fight for the right to represent all genders. And like those who exercise their right and great privilege to vote.
Without these forces, those who still hold power will likely continue to wait for crisis stage before recognizing — and acting on — problems affecting the lives of women, which include their ability to succeed, have fulfilling lives and make our economy stronger.
Unfortunately, that’s a costly equation for progress.
