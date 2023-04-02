When encountering or interacting with someone with a disability, people misunderstand what’s going on all the time.
A lack of understanding means a lack of acceptance.
And that’s not OK. Not anymore.
Maybe in the first half of the 20th century, when those with disabilities were forced into institutions to live with people who had mental illnesses, it was easier to ignore what we didn’t understand.
Today there are more voices, more activists and more advocates. There is progress in disability awareness, inclusion and acceptance. March was Disability Awareness Month. April is Autism Awareness Month. Strong efforts exist to help with understanding, yet we have so far to go.
On first impression, people with intellectual disabilities look no different than neurotypical people, and that can make understanding their conditions even more difficult.
As my child (who has autism and Fragile X syndrome) grows, I am becoming more aware of how people react to him when out in public. Thankfully, many will smile still, but I’m unsure of how long those smiles will keep coming our way. The nods of acceptance we now receive may disappear completely.
It’s been a fear of mine since the time we received his diagnosis: How would people treat him, especially as he grows into a young man, an adolescent who should not be “throwing fits” in the grocery store or at his brother’s ballgame?
All children demonstrate such behavior and most people have experienced this in their own lives as parents or in the lives of their friends and family members. Little kids are expected to act out, it’s part of growing and becoming independent. Most people accept that.
Not so much when you’re 10, 12 or 14, and so on.
Yet these behaviors will continue to occur to a certain degree for someone with autism.
Comedian Hannah Gadsby describes her experience in social situations as an autistic person: “The older I got the less amused people were by me.” I feel that’s already happening with our family.
I don’t always know what to do to prevent my child’s disrupting behaviors, even as his mother, the person who knows him best. Each child with autism is as different as each neurotypical child. There is no magic cure, just constant trial and error. At times, you stumble upon something that works. Most of the time, though, you just struggle through moment by moment.
Although understanding has increased because of awareness efforts, the truth is, if you’re part of the disabled community, you must prepare for misunderstanding and steel yourself against the kind of pain it brings.
The journey becomes long and frustrating, and the fight is hard. Policy and systems are evolving, but not quickly enough. Resources are available, but not easy to find. Navigating the landscape is confusing and frustrating and you still feel very alone most of the time.
As officials, advocates and lawmakers work to better support those with disabilities like autism, the average person can help simply by being mindful and reserving judgment.
Even when everything looks as we’ve been taught by our culture it should, there’s always a deeper story to someone’s behavior. I plead for patience from those my son encounters — whether in the grocery store, on the playground or in a restaurant.
Judgment comes when we are annoyed by someone or something, when we’re made uncomfortable or when the status quo is challenged. Sometimes we fear there is a risk to our own power (or safety), but people must understand first that they have nothing to fear.
My child and people like him have gifts to offer the world, and they stand ready to share those gifts with anyone willing to open their hearts and minds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.