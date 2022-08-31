Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo show opens at Swope

Determination paid a big dividend to Terre Haute photographer Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo.
After three trips to the Nasa indigenous reservation of Toribio, in Colombia’s Cauca State, she finally got permission to visit and photograph the Nasa people’s Wasak Kweswesx School. This unusual educational facility was established in 2012 by Nasa leaders hoping to rescue their endangered traditional Andean culture from the ravages of the modern world, especially the effects of the 21st century’s “War on Drugs,” which threatened to eradicate traditional Nasa culture as it tried to eradicate the coca plant.
The Swope Art Museum is offering an exhibit of McNichols-Torroledo’s photographic work through Oct. 23. The opening reception is from 5 to 8 Sept. 2. On the night of the reception, at 6, McNichol-Torroledo will speak about her experiences at the school.
Her show, entitled ESX, which means COCA leaves in the Yuwe language, offers a different point of view than usual colonial and postcolonial visual narratives of the coca plant. When the conquistadors arrived in America, they took over the Incan Empire of coca leaves and enslaved its people. For centuries, the church demonized the plant and condemned the indigenous people to reject their ancient practices. Her most recent photographic trip to the Toribio Reservation was financed by a grant awarded by Colombia’s Ministry of Culture.
“With the invention of the dangerous addictive drug cocaine in modern times, the coca plant faced extermination under international laws. Colombia, my native country, has suffered greatly due to the 50-year war over cocaine.”
NcNichols-Torroledo’s portraits at the Swope exhibit are images of the school while Nasa children receive an education in the ancient rites of the coca plant, and learn their relation to it through weaving and spinning practices using coca plant materials as well as chewing coca leaves. For the Nasa, the coca plant and the cabuya plant that they process for weaving and spinning are considered sacred. The cabuya fiber on that plant’s leaves symbolize for the Nasa the hair of mother earth. The Wasak school’s classes are instructed by a traditional doctor called “The Wala,” who along with six teachers, and one counselor, instructs these children to become traditional doctors, midwives, or cultural leaders and thus to ensure the continuity of Nasa culture.
“I feel very privileged to have gained access to observe and photograph some mysteries of an ancient culture few outsiders ever witness,” McNichols-Torroledo said.
