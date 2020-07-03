Alex Kor misses his famous mom, but works to carry her message

In a “Letter to Heaven,” Alex Kor writes poignantly about life the past year without his famous mother, Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor, Mengele twin and forgiveness advocate.

“Mom, there is not a day that ends that I do not think of you,” the letter says. “I miss your smile. I miss your humor. I miss your wisdom. I miss your incredible ability to help people. I miss your texts that have multiple punctuation errors. I miss your phone calls after I have a ‘blind date,’ quizzing me on the particulars of the encounter …”

While many look upon Eva Kor as an inspiration and role model, to Alex, she’s, well, mom — as well as an inspiration and role model.

On July 4, 2019, the world lost Eva Kor, whose story of overcoming tragedy, finding forgiveness and healing touched the world.

The founder of Terre Haute’s CANDLES Holocaust Museum, she passed away in Krakow, Poland, while on the annual CANDLES trip. She had made a presentation the day before at Auschwitz.

Kor tirelessly shared her message of forgiveness to countless people across this community, state, nation and the world. She wanted others to never forget how hatred led to Nazi atrocities in the 1930s and ’40s.

She and her twin sister survived the Nazis’ torturous medical experiments at the hands of Josef Mengele, the notorious German doctor, at the Auschwitz concentration camp. Kor’s parents and two sisters were among the six million Jewish people who died in the Holocaust.

Alex was with his mom in Poland a year ago and tried to resuscitate her at the hotel when she had difficulty breathing and then became unresponsive. Paramedics also worked to revive her, but were unsuccessful.

“It’s been a tough year,” Alex Kor said in recent interviews with the Tribune-Star.

He is grateful to have his dad, Mickey, also a Holocaust survivor, who lives in an assisted care facility in Terre Haute, “but not having mom has affected me in a lot of ways.”

With today being the one-year anniversary of his mom’s death, Alex has a range of emotions. She was 85 when she died, and “I feel I was very fortunate to have her for so long,” said the 59-year-old, a podiatrist who now lives in Carmel and works in Lebanon, Indiana.

But he still feels the loss.

For the last 10 to 15 years of her life, after he finished work, he would call or text her each day and she’d describe where she was and what she was doing that day. Late afternoon/early evening “is when I miss her the most,” he said. “I don’t know that will ever end.”

Continuing her work

He is still defining his role on how he will continue her legacy. “I do have a sense of responsibility and obligation,” he said.

In his Letter to Heaven, he tells his mom, “I will do everything in my power to continue your work.”

Since February, he has served on the CANDLES board, and he accepts invitations to speak about his mom and dad, most recently to a group of teachers in South Dakota, in an online format.

He’s also been approached by the Indiana Historical Society, which is planning to have an Eva Kor exhibit in the first half of 2021.

“It would have a highly visible location in Indianapolis for those who can’t make it to Terre Haute,” Alex Kor said.

“I can’t replace my mother, but I think I can tell part of her story and what it was like to be the child of two Holocaust survivors,” he said.

Keeping her message alive doesn’t rest solely with him, he said. Many others who knew Eva are part of that effort, as well as the CANDLES museum and the Indiana Historical Society. Her story lives on through the documentary, “Eva: A-7063.”

Her work is being continued all over the world by those who have heard, and been impacted, by Eva’s story and her lessons that encouraged people to never give up, be kind, forgive and choose to make the world a better place.

“I’m not doing this alone,” Alex said.

He’s also taking his mother’s approach to making a difference.

“I can’t worry about changing the world ... If I can help one person, I feel I’ve accomplished something,” he said.

Alex also was motivated to become more involved soon after Eva’s death by two op ed pieces — one in the Washington Post and another in the Jerusalem Post — that “wrongly depicted my mom’s ideas.”

“She didn’t forgive [the Nazis] for other survivors — only for herself. The opinion pieces totally misrepresented what she stood for,” he said. He wants to be a strong voice to ensure people don’t misrepresent her.

Kor forgave the Nazis to free herself, she had said. Forgiveness helped her regain power over her own life and lifted the burden of victimhood.

“I need to continue to make sure people understand the facts, and they can make their own decisions about mom — good, bad or indifferent,” he said. He will challenge those who distort her story “to fit their own agenda.”

CANDLES Museum

In Terre Haute, the CANDLES Holocaust Museum founded by Eva is a major part of her legacy. As of February, Alex began serving on the board; he has been involved indirectly for years.

There are big challenges ahead, he said. “We’re kind of handicapped because our No. 1 revenue generator, my mom, is no longer with us.”

Now, a pandemic is creating a new set of difficulties in raising money.

The museum just celebrated its 25th anniversary. “I’m hopeful that in 25 years, it is still in Terre Haute,” he said.

CANDLES is the only Holocaust museum in Indiana, and he believes it has a unique niche among Holocaust museums because it provides Eva’s perspective as a child surviving the Auschwitz concentration camp and experiments upon twins by Dr. Mengele.

While the focus will be on his mom, he believes there are other opportunities to highlight stories of his dad and Walt Sommers, who witnessed the rise of Nazi Germany and fled with his Jewish family in 1939.

“We’ve got some hurdles ... but I hope and pray things get back on the right track and CANDLES will always have a home in Terre Haute,” he said. “Hopefully my involvement will help a little bit.”

The greatest message of all

Alex believes his mom’s greatest legacy was her ability to persevere and always turn a negative into a positive, something she taught both Alex and his sister, Rina; nothing would ever be as bad as Auschwitz, Eva would say.

“No matter how tough things get, it’s important we all try to get up off the mat and try to make the world better,” he said, struggling with his emotions as she echoed his mother’s words.

Through the years, that’s how she approached her own personal obstacles and tragedies. And there were many, post Auschwitz: in 1987, when Alex had cancer; Eva’s arrest in 1986 while demonstrating at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda; and the death of her twin sister, Miriam, in 1993.

Miriam died from health complication likely related to experiments performed in Auschwitz.

“There have been some really bad times,” Alex said.

Eva had her share of critics — including those angered by her decision to forgive the Nazis — but she would put blinders on and focus on what she wanted to accomplish.

“In the end, I think she did a lot of good in the world,” Alex said.

Mickey Kor

Last Sunday, for the first time since March, Alex was able to visit with his dad, Mickey, in person, in a courtyard, at Harrison’s Crossing Health Campus. Both wore masks and socially distanced. They could not visit in person, inside.

He visits his dad each Sunday, but because of COVID-19, the visits have been through a window for the past few months. Alex often presented a banner with a message, and he posted videos of his visits on social media.

They visit using Facetime or phone almost every day.

Mickey is also a Holocaust survivor. During World War II, the teenager was liberated by Andrew J. Nehf, a lieutenant colonel with the 250th Engineer Combat Battalion in Europe. Nehf later helped arrange for Kor to come to Terre Haute.

Mickey studied at Purdue University and pursued a career as a pharmacist. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the Korean War. And he met and married Eva.

“His health is pretty good” Alex said, although there have been some challenges the past year and Mickey was hospitalized in October and December.

Harrison’s Crossing put a piano in Mickey’s room, which he plays several times a day; no one else at the facility was using it.

His dad is “perfecting his craft,” Alex said, and he teases his father that by September, “I’ll have you booked at Carnegie Hall.” His dad laughs.

A passionate Purdue sports fan, his dad “will be pulling for the Boilermakers this fall,” Alex said.

