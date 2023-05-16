Songs of the South, a tribute to Alabama, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Boot City Opry.
The band has been playing together for more than 20 years, with more than 1,500 shows.
Band members include Wayne Kelley on lead vocals/rhythm guitar, Jerry Hanger on drums/vocals, Mike Thacker as lead guitar/vocals, Daniel Thacker as bass/vocals and Don Stevens on lead guitar, keyboards, fiddle and vocals.
The show includes hits with a touch of comedy.
General admission tickets are $22. For additional information, see www.bootcityopry.com or call 812-299-8521 for tickets.
