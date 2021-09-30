AIS Gauging opens new doors

AIS Gauging Thursday celebrated the opening of its new 15,132-square-foot building in the Vigo County Industrial Park II.
The company, which produces non-contacting web measurement and control systems, is located in a former Pfizer laboratory building at 934 East Innovation Drive in the industrial park. The company relocated from a smaller 5,500-square-foot facility at 5350 N. 13th St. in Terre Haute.
AIS Gauging is investing about $3 million into the former laboratory building over the new few years and has already met a commitment of having 26 employees as part of tax abatement the company received from Vigo County.
The company in 2019 acquired Indev-ACT from Dublin, OH, making AIS Gauging the fifth largest company to produce web measurement and process control solutions.
AIS Gauging President John Young said his company "has already poured (into the building) almost $1 million in a renovation process, cleaning the building up and turning it back into the jewel that it used to be, and (it) allows us now to invite customers from all over the world to this location to see exactly what we do here.
"A big part of what we do is we use local businesses who machine parts for us, then we assemble them. ... We weld it up, we bolt it together, we paint and we wire it up, we program the computers and we build the sensors that go in, and we build all of that right here," Young said.
"Everything that we manufacture and sell, we build right here," he said. "We have programmers, engineers, we have mechanical people on staff and the equipment that we build ships all over the world ... and everything they we manufacture and sell pours right back into the community," he said in terms of AIS salaries and supplies from other local businesses.
Vigo County customers include Amcor (formerly Bemis Company), Tredegar, Taghleef Industries and plus AIS sells to global suppliers such Berry Global, Inc., a Fortune 500 global manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging products headquartered in Evansville. That company has more than 290 facilities across the globe and more than 48,000 employees.
Young, a Terre Haute native and 1984 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, said he learned electronics while in the U.S. military. He founded the company in 1997, expanding from two employees and one toolbox into a world leader in gauging systems.
Young moved his business into a garage in 2004. In 2010, AIS constructed a 2,800-square foot manufacturing building plus 600 square feet of office space on North 13th Street. In 2014, the company added 2,100-square feet, giving it 5,500 square feet.
Young said he never expected is company to outgrow that facility, but the company was in need of a larger production facility after its expansion. That eventually led the company to relocate in the county industrial park.
Several county officials also attended the opening, with Commissioner Chris Switzer calling Young "a true Terre Haute entrepreneur and success story." Vigo County Council President Aaron Loudermilk called the local business expansion "a great win for this county."
