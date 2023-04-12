Terre Haute Regional Airport's tax increment finance district continues to have strong earnings, allowing the airport to meet annual bond payments for new hangars and retain about $496,000 this year in revenue.
That's according to an annual report from Jason Semler, a partner in the accounting firm Baker Tilly, to the airport board, which met Tuesday morning.
The tax increment finance district is called the Hulman Airport Development Zone. The airport collects from that TIF to pay off a 2017 bond issue of $3.1 million for new airport hangars. The bond is to be paid off in 2033.
That bond payment this year is $354,556.
The TIF collects from the assessed values of property and equipment in the town of Riley, Riley Township, Riley Township Sanitary, Lost Creek Township, Lost Creek Sanitary and Terre Haute Lost Creek, which the biggest portion is the taxing district, with more than $22.8 million in assessed value.
Semler said the airport's TIF is unique in that it automatically includes the assessed value of land and equipment in companies in the airport development zone.
In all, the assessed value generates about $1.2 million in revenue.
However, after property tax caps are applied, that revenue is reduced by $344,920 this year. Additionally, another $25,000 is reduced for the Lost Creek Fire Protection District, as a TIF cannot collect funds from a fire protection district, Semler said.
That leaves the airport with $851,250 in revenue, which after the bond payment, leaves the airport $496,694, Semler said.
Semler recommended the airport's board of directors conduct a new inventory of businesses and equipment in the airport development zone.
"Airport TIF areas are unique in that fact that personal property, the equipment, is automatically captured, which is different than traditional TIF areas," Semler said.
In those traditional TIF areas, "you have to designate the taxpayer and go through an approval process. You don't have to go through that process, it is automatically captured like real property is, but the difficulty in that is that the [county] auditor's office does not know what companies are here or which ones move in or out," Semler said.
"If any company moves in, someone needs to tell (the auditor's) office to flag that company to make sure we are capturing everything we should," he said.
The TIF has been generating increased funds annually, starting with about $230,000 in 2010 and growing to more than $790,000 in 2016, more than $803,000 in 2017 and more than $818,000 in 2018.
However, the rate dipped after Vigo County changed its tax settlement software in 2021, Semler said, "and [the auditor's office] didn't realize they are not supposed to capture the fire protection district rate, so that is why 2021 jumped up.
"We caught that, and the county reduced your 2022 settlement to make up for what you over collected in 2021," Semler said.
War Bird Expo
In other business, Hoosier Aviation is sponsoring a War Bird Expo, with the return of the C-47A "That's All Brother," a troop carrier aircraft that led the Airborne Invasion on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Also to fly in is a twin-engine Navy Transport and a T-6 Trainer. The aircraft will be at the airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23-25.
The aircraft are available for tours and flights, starting as low as $100 for a seat on the Navy transport; $275 for a paratrooper seat and $380 for a seat in the advanced trainer.
For information and flights on the C-47A go to www.thatsallbrother.org or call 512-593-2417. For information and flight on the other two aircraft, visit www.gulfcoastwing.org or call 855-359-2417.
