Airport schedules public hearing for June 15

A public hearing to review a final proposed Gateway Strategic Plan for Terre Haute Regional Airport/Hulman Field is slated for 2:30 p.m. June 15 at the airport.
The plan is intended to protect the airport’s assets and airspace, as well as encourage development along the Indiana 46/U.S. 40 corridor.
“Nothing in there is terribly different, but there were some refinements mostly to the beautification. There are no changes to the (airport) overlay zoning, no changes to any of the on-airport planning,” Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse & Associates, a consultant for the airport, told the airport’s board of directors Wednesday.
The airport has worked with many groups in developing the draft plan, including the city, county, developers, landowners, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Arts Spaces and colleges.
The plan looks at three areas: development options, gateway beautification and airport overlay zoning.
In other business, the board approved a three-year lease for Malavolti Aviation.
Kelsey Veatch, finance manager for the airport, told the board the airport will begin negotiations for a new lease for the airport’s Federal Aviation Administration control tower, with the current lease set to expire in September. Indiana State University plans to extend their lease for another four years, starting July 1, Veatch said.
Also, ICTT, which specializes in solving the complex systems problems of major enterprises, institutions, and industries, will extend their lease for another year. That company, founded in 1983 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, has been a tenant of the airport since 2011.
Board President Rachel Leslie the airport will host a chapter meeting of the National Defense Industrial Association Greater Indiana Chapter on July 16. Leslie is the president of that chapter association. “That means we will have defense contractors from all over the state of Indiana here that day,” Leslie told the board.
In other airport interests, Hoosier Aviation is hosting an inaugural fly-in Poker Run event to be held June 25 and 26. Participants fly to other airports, each time getting a new envelope until they have five envelopes. The pilots then gather at Terre Haute Regional Airport and the sealed envelops are opened. The person with the best poker hand wins prizes, from first place to third place.
Hoosier Aviation will host two World War II era planes that will give rides later this year. They are:
• The B-29 “Doc,” a rare World War II bomber to be at the airport July 13 and 14.
• A B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” bomber to be at the airport July 23-25.
