Airport officials unveil Gateway Strategic Plan for eastside corridor

Terre Haute Regional Airport officials on Thursday gave the public an opportunity to comment on a proposed Gateway Strategic Plan intended to protect the airport’s assets and airspace, yet also encourage development along the Indiana 46/U.S. 40 corridor.

The draft plan is intended “to preserve the airport’s utility and also help the community to be more vibrant,” said Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse & Associates and airport consultant. “Over time, the more successful the corridor is, the more successful the airport is, and vice versa.”

Newhouse-Rodriguez and other airport representatives were on hand to answer questions about the plan in an open house type format at the airport terminal.

The airport has one of the longest runways in the state, which provides many options and opportunities for future airport growth and economic development, she said. “The selling point of the Terre Haute Regional Airport is the long runway.”

But zoning changes will be needed to protect it, she said. For example, development of tall buildings or other construction in the approach and departure spaces of the airport would effectively shorten the runway — and hurt airport growth.

The airport has worked with many groups in developing the draft plan, including the city, county, developers, landowners, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Arts Spaces and colleges.

The plan looks at three areas: development options, gateway beautification and airport overlay zoning.

Airport-focused development includes expansion of hangar facilities, potential military support facilities and potential solar development.

Gateway beautification at the I-70 interchange calls for a combination of landscape plantings, art/sculpture and signage. It would “announce that the driver has entered a special district”; provide directional information; provide continuity along the corridor; highlight certain areas or features; and “screen any objectionable views, to the extent possible, with plant material.”

Beautification proposals have been developed in consultation with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and arts groups, Newhouse-Rodriguez said. It has four suggested phases, and Phase 1 could be accomplished pretty quickly.

Phase 1 is focused on the area north of I-70 on Indiana 46/U.S. 40, at the westbound exit ramp where there is an intersection.

“We looked at the pricing [for Phase 1] and it’s something that’s doable,” she said. The goal is to “give you a feeling you’ve entered a special district.”

Landscaping would include shrubs, small evergreens and perennials, and it would be in concert with landscaping for the new casino; a monument sign is also planned and it would let people know they are entering “Terre Haute.”

The beautification component is an opportunity to take an industrial area and create “something that’s more attractive — that cool place you want to go have dinner,” Newhouse-Rodriguez said.

There also will be longer-term beautification plans.

The most important aspect of the plan is protecting the airport, with airport overlay zoning, she said.

Proposed zoning changes would address height limitations of objects around the airport, including permanent buildings and construction such as the use of tall cranes near the airport; aircraft noise contour protection; and hazardous wildlife attractants. Other items include lighting and signal interference.

“Having this plan in place protects the airport … but also helps to make the community vibrant, and the more vibrant the area is around the airport, the more traffic will come in and out of here and the more opportunities to locate businesses at the airport,” she said.

Rick Burger, who serves on the airport board, said the plan “is exciting. It’s going to add so much to the community.”

“The thing we promised the community was collaboration, communication and working with all stakeholders,” he said. And that’s what has taken place. It’s a community plan and “a total of everyone working together.”

The public can still comment by email to PublicComment@Newhouse.Associates, but they must be received by March 19. For more information, visit HUF.Com.

Newhouse-Rodriguez said they will take the public comment and incorporate them into the plan. She anticipates another public meeting on the final plan in June.

Once finalized, the Gateway Steering Group will adopt it and the airport board will need to adopt it as well. Various groups and entities, including the city and county, will be part of implementing it, including zoning changes.

