Airport official: Workforce a big issue

Terre Haute Regional Airport Director Jeff Hauser said workforce is a top priority for companies seeking to relocate in Terre Haute.
Last month, Hauser attended the MRO Americas, an international trade fair for maintenance, repair and overhaul in the aerospace industry, held this year in Dallas, Texas.
“There were almost 14,000 people there and we had eight meetings scheduled. We have three different companies that want to come visit,” the Terre Haute airport, Hauser told the airport’s board of directors Wednesday.
“They are bigger companies ... and all are wanting to leave Miami and Los Angeles, mainly do to taxes, so they are looking for places that are cheaper. We are doing final letters to those companies now,” Hauser said, as the companies want to know what state and local incentives are available.
The number one question after tax incentives was “What is your workforce like?” Hauser said.
Zoning overlay
Scott Craig, attorney for the airport, said June 1 is the deadline to file an airport zoning overlay before the Vigo County Area Plan Commission and to the Terre Haute City Council and Vigo County Council.
Craig said he is still meeting with city officials “who have more concerns than the county, as the county is more closely in line” with the proposed ordinance. “For the city … they have more questions and concerns particularly with respect to some of the noise [limitation] issues,” Craig told the board.
“The airport is on the edge of the city, so we have to have an ordinance that deals with both city and county zoning and they do have some differences in them. So, trying to reconcile some of the differences is a bit of a challenge,” Craig said.
“The city is obviously concerned because there is anticipation of a lot of growth on the far east side of the city and they don’t want to do anything to impede that growth. Nor do we, so we just have to make sure it complies with our requirements of the [Federal Aviation Administration],” Craig said.
Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse and Associates, an airport consulting firm, said the zoning overlay is required for the airport to continue to receive federal grants and funding from the FAA.
“It is a requirement when you accept federal dollars that you will have land-use compatibility in place in your local government and it is the airport’s responsibility to get into the local government’s standards even if the airport might not be a part of that local government,” Newhouse-Rogriquez said.
“When you accept the [federa] dollars, you accept the responsibility to get this incorporated into code,” she said.
A new zoning overlay ordinance is likely go for a vote before the city, county and Area Plan in July, Craig said.
