Airport may put up new maintenance building

Terre Haute Regional Airport board of directors are considering construction of a new maintenance building this year, with improvements to siding on airport hangars in 2022.
Kara McIntosh, director of operations, said the airport’s facilities committee discussed two projects for the airport. For this year, a new maintenance building to store equipment is slated, costing about $150,000.
A second project is targeted for 2022, which is replacing siding on the front hangars at the airport. That project would cost about $480,000.
“The way we discussed this is we could do them both [this year], but it would strings us out on our TIF and other funding,” said board member Brian Short.
Dan Conley, board member, said the front hangers “are not terrible right now. They need redone, but can go another year.”
Jeff Hauser, executive director of the airport, said that new siding project would have to be bid out and “it would next year before we could start on it anyway.”
McIntosh said the airport is continuing a runway painting and resealing project.
In other business, the board held elections for new officers.
The board elected Rick Burger is president; he takes over from Rachel Leslie. Brian Short remained as vice president, Bernice Helman as treasurer and Dan Conley as secretary.
As far as new airport activity, the airport, weather depending, will include the Hoosier Aviation Poker Run this weekend, which had been slated for June.
Pilots can select a southern flying route or northern flying route landing at Plymouth, French Lick, Columbus, Crawfordsville and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers, with the race ending at Terre Haute Regional Airport’s Hulman Field.
Pilots pick up a card and will reveal their poker hand at a dinner at Terre Haute’s airport. Prizes will then be given to winning poker hands.
Additionally, a World War II era B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” bomber named after General Billy Mitchell, a famous Army Air Corps general of the 1920s and 1930s, will be at the airport on July 23-25.
More information on the aircraft and available rides can be found at www.hoosieraviation.com and look for upcoming events.
