Terre Haute Regional Airport will receive $5,000 through Duke Energy's Partnership Program, part of $126,000 in strategic grants to 26 economic development groups to spur jobs and investment.
"The airport is looking to use the grant funds for new signage along the (U.S. 40/Indiana) 46 corridor," said Kelsey Veatch, finance manager for the airport. Veatch applied for the grant for the airport.
The majority of the grants are for $5,000, with four grants for a lower amount.
The funding is through Duke Energy’s Partnership Program, which supports organizations that increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability. This may include tours and special events to promote business sites and communities; marketing campaigns and promotional materials; and website development and updates.
Since the program was established in 2017, Duke Energy has contributed nearly $600,000 in grant funding to organizations that are helping create vibrant economies in Indiana.
Other grants in the Wabash Valley include $1,200 to the Vermillion County Economic Development Council and $5,000 to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.