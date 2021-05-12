A packaging, warehouse/distribution and fulfilment company has been approved for a three year lease extension at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
S&T Fulfillment will lease about 70,000 square feet for about $13,000 a month, said Airport Director Jeff Hauser.
"Not all of that is enclosed. Some of that area is just under a roof where its is [divided] between the warehouse and the offices. It is a former sort facility" for air cargo at the airport, Hauser told the airport's board of directors, which approved the lease extension Wednesday.
An upcoming event at the airport includes the Hoosier Aviation Poker Run, to be conducted June 25-26. Pilots can select a southern flying route or northern flying route landing at Plymouth, French Lick, Columbus, Crawfordsville and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers, with the race ending at Terre Haute Regional Airport's Hulman Field.
Pilots pick up a card and will reveal their poker hand at a dinner at Terre Haute's airport. Prizes will then be given to winning poker hands.
In other business, Matt Wayt, a financial advisor for the Volkers Group — Ameriprise Financial Services, is a new board member. He replaces Richard Baker, who previously served as treasurer for the board.
