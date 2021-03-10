The Terre Haute Regional Airport board of directors Wednesday approved a contract for Newhouse & Associates as a consultant to maintain the airport’s viability for federal funds.

The Carmel-based company has been working under a separate $107,000 contract as a consultant for the airport’s Gateway Strategic Plan intended to protect the airport’s assets and airspace, yet also encourage development along the U.S. 40/Indiana 46 corridor.

The new one-year contract, based on time and material for up to $75,000, will have the company also overseeing needed requirements for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The majority of the work is housekeeping, in that it is maintenance of your airport improvement program,” Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse & Associates, told the board of directors.

That includes federal grant administration and FAA-compliance, as well as plan reviews.

“An example is we are going after a [federal] grant for a new fire truck but we have to prepare specs and get that released,” she said. “Also, if there is a planning document that needs to be looked at, or a smaller project, or to do some more in-depth study of cargo ... we can accomplish that under the same contract, but it would be looked at individually,” Newhouse-Rodriguez said.

Airport Director Jeff Hauser added, “If there are special projects that are needed, those will be voted on [for funding] separately,” by the board.

Additionally covered under the contract, if needed, will be seeking prospective companies to locate at the airport, Newhouse-Rodriguez said. “Yes, we can certainly bill it under the same thing,” she said. “It is a time and materials contract.”

Board President Rachel Leslie complimented Newhouse-Rodriguez on her leadership and guidance. “We have had a fast-paced year, that in some cases should have slowed us down,” said Leslie. “But we were able to make progress. Especially with all the development out here” on the east side of Terre Haute.

Newhouse-Rodriguez said Terre Haute has community support for the airport, “and that makes a world of difference with regard to getting things done ... and having opportunities and embracing potential change. A lot of airports do not have that community support and that really does make a difference whether you are successful or not.”

In some other business, the board approved a one-year contract extension for IU Health Lifeline, which operates a rescue helicopter out of the airport.

