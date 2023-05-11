Terre Haute Regional Airport’s board of directors Wednesday approved a $230,000 contract to Strode Construction.
The company, the lowest of two bidders, will extend a fire station at the airport by about 8 feet and install two new overhead doors, new lighting and new stairs.
The construction is for the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting truck. The $699,738 vehicle, built in 2022 by Oskosh Airport Product LLC, was paid from federal funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.