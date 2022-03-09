Air show could return to Terre Haute in 2024

A two-day air show could return to Terre Haute Regional Airport in 2024.
Airport officials are now working to complete an application for the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, but would also accept the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
"We will turn our application (for the military flight teams) in by the end of May. The selection is done in the first week of December at the International Council of Air Shows, so that is when we will find out," said Airport Director Jeff Hauser.
If the airport cannot schedule the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds, "we will probably hold off another year and try again," Hauser said.
Hauser said the airport's top priority is the Blue Angels, as the F-18 aircraft is easier for spectators to see, versus the F-16 aircraft flown by the Thunderbirds. Hauser said both military flight teams have annual shows in September and other months, which only leaves the hotter months of summer available.
"An air show is great for the public. I know people will bring up the parking, but we had torrential rain the day before (the 2018 air show) and that usually doesn't happen in August," Hauser said. "We will work out a different parking plan this time, so we will hope for the best. Even with the rain, more than 50,000 people showed up."
The 2018 Terre Haute Air Show attracted 55,000 spectators for the two-day event in August and featured the Blue Angels. Rain on the first day of the air show flooded parking fields, causing some parking areas to close resulting in traffic backups.
Rick Burger, president of the airport's board of directors, said the 2018 event cost about $990,000, with about $450,000 raised from corporate sponsorships, which helped reduce the cost of general admission tickets.
"We will probably use the same (fundraising) playbook, but hope to get the 181st Intelligence Wing more involved, which will be a key, if we can get them in there, there will be different costs we can save on, but we will still pursue corporate donations," Burger said.
"I have talked to a lot of corporations and they are ready to step up, so this will be exciting to see by year end to see what is happening here," Burger said. "I think 80 to 90 percent of corporations will be back.
"I am proud of that (2018) air show, despite the rain, it was a great community event," Burger said.
