Terre Haute Regional Airport will be the ending point for the 2020 Air Race Classic.
It is the nation's only air race for women. The event will bring in about 75 teams to the Terre Haute airport.
The Air Race Classic teams consist of at least two women, ages 17 to 90. Teams fly VFR (visual flight rules) during daylight hours only and are given four days to make the necessary flybys and then land at Terre Haute.
Teams are assigned a handicap speed and the goal is to have the actual speed be as far over the handicap as possible.
Competing teams will reach Terre Haute after making fly-bys at eight or nine en route timing points. The typical route for the multi-day event is approximately 2400 ‘statute’ miles. Upon landing in Terre Haute, pilots and judges will convene for inspections, debriefings with scorers and judges, and a final banquet.
The race's website says the 2020 dates are June 23-26.
In the spring of 2018, the airport was host to the National Intercollegiate Flying Association championships, known as SAFECON.
Kara McIntosh, director of operations at Terre Haute Regional Airport, said the Air Race Classic is a special event.
“This will bring several hundred people – competitors, judges and family – from around the country to our community. Women’s air racing has a long history and we’re honored to play a role in this event," McIntosh said.
The airport has established a steering committee for local organization of the race with McIntosh, Melanie Abel (local airline pilot), Nicole Brown (owner, FBO Hoosier Aviation), Cathi Sweatt (local private pilot) and Kelsey Veatch (airport Finance/Office Manager). Two members of the committee, Abel and Sweatt, have also competed in the race. Several members of the 2020 committee attended the 2019 event to see host operations in person.
The Air Race Classic is a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging and educating current and future women pilots, increasing public awareness of general aviation, demonstrating women’s roles in aviation, and preserving and promoting the tradition of pioneering women in aviation.
The Air Race Classic has operated races for over 40 years and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2002.
