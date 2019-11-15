Vigo County School Corp. officials are still trying to determine what caused several West Vigo Elementary students to report a cough and eye irritation on Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuation of the school.
Today, West Vigo Elementary students are attending Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary. Moving the students to Consolidated "was really a precautionary step," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Meanwhile, testing will continue today and this weekend to determine a cause.
Vectren did testing at West Vigo and determined it was not a gas leak, and the Sugar Creek Fire Department determined it was not carbon monoxide.
"We have our own equipment to test HVAC [heating, ventilation, cooling], and there didn't seem to be an HVAC leak of any sort," Riley said.
The problem Thursday was localized to a certain area of the building — a classroom and hallway
"It could have been something in the air outside that got taken into the building," Riley said. "We're running all the tests we need to run to make sure it's safe."
Riley said he spent time in the affected classroom Thursday after students were evacuated and he didn't experience any problems, but "that doesn't mean students in there weren't affected. We're just taking an abundance of caution making sure we won't have any future problems."
The public will be updated on any developments.
Meanwhile, some classes were combined today by grade level, with teachers from Consolidated and West Vigo team teaching. The district uses a pacing guide, which means the schools are working on the same material for the most part.
"We have teachers making it work today," Riley said. "Drop-off went smoothly and we expect pickup to go smoothly."
All of the space in Sugar Creek Consolidated is being used. "It's not a totally full building, so there is a little bit of space," he said. "I heard a lot of parents at drop-off today say they were happy West Vigo students got to have school today."
At dismissal time today, "We will stagger car pickup at Sugar Creek Consolidated to make the process go more smoothly."
• Sugar Creek Consolidated parents will pick up car riders up at 2:40.
• West Vigo Elementary parents are asked to wait in the parking lot until 2:50, then get in the car line.
•Walkers will be shuttled to West Vigo Elementary. Buses will pick all children up at Consolidated, then run their normal routes.
Thursday afternoon, Riley reported that "more than a handful but fewer than 10" students reported an unusual cough and eye irritation to the school nurse at West Vigo. About 1:30 p.m., less than 15 minutes after realizing the students were afflicted with the same symptoms, the decision was made to evacuate the school.
Car and bus riders were taken to Consolidated for the remainder of the day. Walkers stayed at West Vigo and either played on the playground or sat in an idle bus to stay warm.
Sugar Creek Fire Department personnel were at both West Vigo and Consolidated to medically clear students.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
