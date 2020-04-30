Air Guard flyover set for Saturday in Terre Haute

Downtown Terre Haute is on the flight path for a Saturday flyover from a four-plane group of A-10 Thunderbolt II jets from the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard, weather allowing.
The Terre Haute flyover time is tentatively set for 11:35 a.m.
The complete schedule for Saturday's flyovers is:
11:35 a.m. - Terre Haute, downtown
11:50 a.m. - Johnson Armory, near Franklin
11:55 a.m. - Community hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave., Indianapolis
11:57 a.m. – St. Vincent hospital, 13500 U.S. 31 North, Carmel
Noon - VA/IU hospital, 550 University Blvd., Indianapolis
12:02 p.m. - Lawrence Armory, near Lawrence
12:05 p.m. - Anderson, downtown
12:08 p.m. - Muncie, downtown
12:15 p.m. - Marion VA hospital, 1700. E 38th St., Marion
The Air Force Salutes flyovers are "to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19," according to a news release from the 122nd Fighter Wing.
"Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts," according to the Air Guard.
The flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as vital training for pilots. They are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.
Times may change based on the training missions, weather and airspace availability. A variance of a few minutes either side of the scheduled time may be unavoidable, the Air Guard said.
