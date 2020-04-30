Air Guard flyover set for Saturday in Terre Haute

U.S. Air Force photo/Wikipedia CommonsAn A-10 Thunderbolt II is shown over the skies of Aghanistan in this U.S. Air Force file photo from May 2011.

 Master Sgt. William Greer

Downtown Terre Haute is on the flight path for a Saturday flyover from a four-plane group of A-10 Thunderbolt II jets from the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard, weather allowing.

The Terre Haute flyover time is tentatively set for 11:35 a.m.

The complete schedule for Saturday's flyovers is:

11:35 a.m. - Terre Haute, downtown

11:50 a.m. - Johnson Armory, near Franklin

11:55 a.m. - Community hospital, 1500 N. Ritter Ave., Indianapolis 

11:57 a.m. – St. Vincent hospital, 13500 U.S. 31 North, Carmel  

Noon - VA/IU hospital, 550 University Blvd., Indianapolis 

12:02 p.m. - Lawrence Armory, near Lawrence 

12:05 p.m. - Anderson, downtown

12:08 p.m. - Muncie, downtown

12:15 p.m. - Marion VA hospital, 1700. E 38th St., Marion 

The Air Force Salutes flyovers are "to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19," according to a news release from the 122nd Fighter Wing.

 "Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts," according to the Air Guard.

The flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as vital training for pilots. They are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions. 

Times may change based on the training missions, weather and  airspace availability. A variance of a few minutes either side of the scheduled time may be unavoidable, the Air Guard said.

