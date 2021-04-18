Aid available at Ivy Tech for in-demand machinist careers

Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute is offering two funding sources to help individuals prepare for in-demand machinist careers
Those who are eligible for Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program can earn a tuition-free certificate or technical certificate in Machine Tool Technology. In addition, Gene Haas Scholarships, ranging from $500-$2,000, are now available to help cover costs toward Machine Tool Technology certificates or an associate degree, for the fall 2021 semester.
Students can potentially use both sources of funding to complete their education. Those who qualify for Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program may earn a 30-credit-hour technical certificate tuition-free and can use the Gene Haas Scholarship to help cover costs to complete an associate degree.
Those who do not qualify for Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program can use the Gene Haas Scholarship to help fund their certificate or associate degree.
“Vigo County and surrounding areas have a high concentration of manufacturing industries that employ machinists. I consistently receive phone calls from employers looking for students graduating our program to help them fill a wide range of their employment needs,” said Marquis Songer, Ivy Tech machine tool technology program chair. “We host local industry representatives in class on a regular basis so students can learn about employment opportunities, and employers can identify future candidates for employment. Many students are offered entry-level employment prior to graduation and have the opportunity to work and earn money while also gaining valuable experience.”
Machine Tool Technology graduates are eligible for employment as machinists, CNC operators, CNC programmers, and tool and die makers. In Indiana, the annual mean wage for tool and die makers is $56,490 and for machinists is $46,400, according to the May 2020 State Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Fall classes start Aug. 18. Anyone interested in the machine tool technology scholarship or grant funding should request information at link.ivytech.edu/mtt.
More information about the program can be found online at ivytech.edu/machine-tool-technology.
